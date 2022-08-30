Phelps County childcare survey responses needed to address demand

HOLDREGE — Phelps County residents and businesses should see a postcard in their mail this week asking for information about access to area childcare.

The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce and the Phelps County Community Foundation are working together to research the size of the community’s childcare needs.

The partners are asking all county residents to answer the survey, regardless of whether people personally have a childcare need.

In June, the Chamber and the Foundation applied to participate with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation’s Communities for Kids. The initiative is a community-based engagement process designed to assist in the development of right-sized solutions that meet the unique aspects of the communities selected to participate in the program.

“If everyone answers the survey, we will have the data to help us customize Phelps County’s unique needs,” said Lori Larson, CEO of the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Phelps County Community Foundation believes that childcare is a quality of life issue that they can help address. “Many people have to choose between working or caring for their child,” said Kara Faber, PCCF Executive Director. “I know if we don’t do something we’re going to lose employees.”

Childcare shortages can affect economic development and have a broad impact beyond the family. A lack of local childcare openings is a top community concern according to Larson.

“Holdrege employers frequently tell us they are reducing operational hours because they can’t hire staff due to a lack of available care for their children,” she said.

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation (Nebraska Children) can offer expertise and resources that Holdrege and Phelps County may not otherwise have access to.

The Childcare Needs Assessment will help determine what care is available and how much more is needed.

The survey will be open until Oct. 4 and may be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VF9HRXC or scanning the QR code on the postcard.