Phelps’ ‘Buckle Up’ crackdown finds no seat-belt violations

HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office recently completed a traffic safety overtime enforcement grant for a mobilization campaign, “Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time.”
The mobilization was sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety Office and ran Nov. 24-28.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office activity summary during the grant period showed 27 traffic stops were made. There were five citations issued for speeding. Numerous written warnings were issued for various traffic violations. There were no citations or warnings issued for safety-belt violations.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the safe Thanksgiving holiday in Phelps County, according to a press release. Travelers assisted by using seat belts and not driving impaired.