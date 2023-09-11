KEARNEY — “Disneyland’s favorite swing band.”

That’s how Kearney Concert Association President Angela Wright describes Phat Cat Swinger, the show that will open the KCA’s 76th season at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Co-lead vocalist Mark Kopitzke describes Phat Cat Swinger as a pop-swing band.

“Imagine if a rock band played swing music, complete with jumping off the edge of the stage, plus an incredible guitar player, awesome energy onstage, and even choreography, with the whole band dancing along with the music,” he said.

The show will include classics from Sinatra done with the Phat Cat Swinger spin on it, maybe taking it with an up tempo spin on it, or more lush or like a ballad, he added.

“Or we get the drums going like a mambo. It’s always surprising for the audience to hear things in a new way,” Kopitzke said.

The band was formed in a garage in 2002 after Marco Palos, founder and co-lead vocalist, went with another founding member to a Big Bad Voodoo Daddy concert.

“We were inspired so much that we said, ‘Let’s make a band!’ So we did,” Palos said.

They aimed to create a swing band. That trend was fading, “but we decided that music always comes around again, and if we really stick with it, we could be in a really good place when swing comes back.”

Now, 21 years later, they are touring around the world.

In 2012, Palos had about $50 in the bank when he was offered a chance to audition at Disney. “When I walked into the room, it was full of thee musicians from L.A. that I admired, but Disney saw something in me and I got hired,” he said.

With that, his life turned around.

Eventually, the band played in Downtown Disneyland, and later a Food and Wine Festival residence at the theme park. “Six weeks later, Disney offered us the Holiday Festival. Now we do six months of Disney shows a year,” he said.

The rest of the year, the band plays in the Los Angeles area and goes out on tours.

The U.S. Embassy in Serbia asked the band to represent the country at its 2015 music festival, but the trip became a series of huge obstacles.

“First, our piano player spilled coffee on his passport and the Los Angeles gate agent didn’t want to accept it, but they let him on the flight at least to the Atlanta airport,” Palos said.

He called the passport office while the plane sat on the L.A. runway and learned he could get a same day passport in Atlanta.

“We arrived late from Denver, and we all ran to the Atlanta gate for our flight to Serbia just in time to see them literally close the gate in front of us. They wouldn’t let us on,” he said.

They did get a replacement passport in Atlanta, but the band ended up on five different flights routed all over Europe. Their luggage and instruments wound up in various spots around the globe.

“The Embassy helped us borrow replacement instruments, but as soon as we finished our sound check, the sky opened up and a deluge began, so the embassy took us out to dinner. The rain became very light so we raced back to the festival. There were only a couple hundred people left, but the rain had calmed enough for us to perform,” he said.

Soon after the show began, the rain returned. “Slowly, more and more people showed up with umbrellas, but then one-by-one, the umbrellas all came down. The people started dancing in the rain, and with the lights flashing off the stage and the rain falling and the people dancing, it looked like sparks of joy falling from the sky,” he said.

“It was the most challenging trip ever, but also the most rewarding performance ever,” he added.

Palos added, “The way we approach performing is that we’re only in competition with ourselves. How do we make it better than the last show? How can we keep improving so that we’re always bringing value to the stage?”

He explained, “When we come to Kearney, we’re going to give you the best show we can give you, now. And if we’re invited again, we will try to top the show even more.”

KCA season tickets for six shows are $50 per adult, $25 per student or $110 for a family pass. Season tickets are required. Tickets to individual concerts will not be sold. The exclusive show sponsor for Phat Cat Swinger is Brookstone Gardens assisted living facility.

For tickets or more information contact www.KearneyConcerts.org or call 308-627-2717.