Phase 4 will lift restrictions on churches, but some local churches taking slower approach to reopening

KEARNEY — “We, like most of the churches and businesses, are doing our best to plan and prepare, but ultimately we are not running the universe,” said Chris Boucher, pastor at Pleasanton Evangelical Free Church.
Quoting Proverbs 19:21, he said, “‘Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.’”
As of Monday, churches may resume all regular worship and other activities as Phase 4 of the state’s directed health measures go into effect, according to Gov. Pete Ricketts. Phase 4 eliminates all state-mandates in favor of voluntary guidelines for bars, restaurants, gyms, hair salons and churches. But as cases of COVID-19 keep climbing, not all churches will take that step.
Faith United Methodist Church of Kearney will not resume socially distanced and masked worship until Oct. 4, the Rev. Jeff Wulf said.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will continue to hold services with groups of 10 people or fewer at 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Its 10:30 a.m. worship service will remain online, according to the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea, rector.
Little will change at First Baptist Church of Kearney either. It resumed in-person worship in June and its children’s ministry activities in August. Other activities started again Wednesday as the new church year kicks into gear.
“The main barrier is the 6-foot distancing rule that we are trying to allow. We might open up our kitchen a little more,” Pastor Sean Dougherty said.
Weekday Masses
Both Prince of Peace and St. James Catholic churches resumed in-person services at the end of May. Face coverings were requested but not required. Every other pew was blocked off. That won’t change.
Both churches launched some weekday Masses to thin the Sunday crowd and accommodate those who felt safer worshipping with fewer people. According to the Rev. Joe Hannappel at St. James, “We estimate that participation has gradually increased to about one-third of our pre-COVID-19 attendance.”
Youth groups have resumed, but other groups will not “until everyone feels safer being in public gatherings,” he said.
No Sunday school yet
At Pleasanton eFree, Boucher echoed Hannappel’s words of caution.
“Buffalo County is not out of the woods; in fact, I personally know more COVID-positive people than at any other time during this outbreak,” he said.
Sunday morning services have resumed, with a second service added to allow for social distancing. Sunday evening activities resumed three weeks ago. Masks are required, and Boucher said that will not change.
He said attendance has dipped slightly, but new people have begun coming, too. Awana programs will resume Wednesday, one week later than originally planned, but Sunday school will remain on hold because the church lacks the space and resources to follow a safe distancing policy. “Lord willing, we will begin that again soon,” Boucher said.
Church ‘reboots’
The new state health measures allow Kearney eFree to increase attendance at its 11 a.m. service to 75% capacity starting Sept. 20. Masks will be optional.
“This comes at a good time,” Kent Sundberg, eFree’s Next Generation pastor, said. “We were reaching 33 percent of building capacity, which, with social distancing measures, was filling the auditorium, and we needed to make an adjustment.”
eFree will keep its two 9:15 a.m. services at 50% capacity, one with masks required, and one with masks optional. Congregations will remain socially distanced.
“These options allow for different comfort levels as people return, which is so important. That’s perhaps even more so now than ever because we need each other,” he said.
Kearney eFree has been slowly opening since early June. It offered new service times to allow for social distancing. It asked worshippers to register so it could keep track of numbers attending for capacity. Ushers wore masks.
When children’s ministries resumed July 19, class sizes were reduced. Facial coverings were required for both children and leaders. “Each week we’re seeing more and more families return to participate in kids ministries, and it’s going very well,” Sundberg said.
Smaller congregations
At the Salvation Army, services resumed in June, but regular weekly programming has not returned yet, Corps Administrator Steven Dahl said.
Since Gibbon Faith United resumed services in June, but attendance is roughly 60% of what it was prior to COVID-19, according to Pastor Michael Evans. Another 15% or so watch services online from home.
Youth groups, confirmation classes and other activities will resume this week “as fall kicks off, not in response to COVID,” he added. An online Bible study will continue. A Zoom option still is available, “but we haven’t had anyone take advantage of that in over a month,” Evans said.
Both Arapahoe First/Beaver City United Methodist churches began reopening in June, said Pastor Becky Saddler, and attendance is increasing gradually. Men’s and women’s Bible studies meet in person “because the numbers are small,” but the youth group has yet to meet.
“As Christians, we are called to demonstrate trust and relief in a God who is greater than our fears. If anything, this belief has been strengthened by the COVID-19,” she said.
At First Presbyterian Church in Holdrege, the Rev. Dr. W. Kirwin Stewart Jr. resumed in-person worship in May. Sunday school and youth groups have resumed. While online viewing of services is still available, “our numbers are slowly returning to normal,” he said.
Still on hold
Not every church is back up to full steam. At The Lighthouse Church, church leaders met Friday night to discuss when to fully reopen. Services resumed in mid-June, but “due to the size of our sanctuary and social distance guidelines, we weren’t able to have all of our attenders back at once, so we created a sign-up system which has worked fairly well,” Pastor Deborah Schrader said. One service each month is geared to children because Sunday school is still on hold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.