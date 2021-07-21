Petition to recall two Minden school board members misses deadline

MINDEN — A petition for a recall election of two Minden Public Schools Board of Education members has failed.
The petition was due July 12 to the Kearney County Clerk, and it was never turned in, according to Kearney County Clerk Myra Johnson.
In May, Minden community member Candice Lantis filed a petition in Kearney County to recall Minden Board of Education President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer.
Lantis’ reasoning for filing the forms includes “proposing a mask mandate in a non-mandated town in a public forum” and infringing on medical rights. She also expressed issues with Rhynalds’ occupation with Rhynalds Auction & Realty as “a conflict of interest and questionable for biased decisions” and Glanzer’s previous employment as a Kearney County deputy sheriff.
For these particular petitions, Lantis needed 570 signatures for each petition. The number of signatures is based off 35% of the highest vote-getter in the last general election for the board of education.
Lantis did not respond to a request for comment.
Rhynalds said in an email to the Kearney Hub, “As I have said through this entire process, I will continue to serve as a board member of Minden Public Schools as long as the voters will have me. There is work to do daily in public education and I look forward to the continued success our district is having. There are so many wonderful things happening on a daily basis here in Minden, I am proud to be just a small part of that.”
Glanzer did not wish to comment on the failed recall but he did express his gratitude for everyone who showed support for the school district and the school board.