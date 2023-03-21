KEARNEY – A Kearney man has filed petition to recall a Kearney Public Schools Board of Education member with the Buffalo County Election Commission.

James Clark filed the petition last week against KPS Board of Education member Dave Brandt. Notification of the petition was sent to Brandt March 16, but he has yet to receive the certified mail, said Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.

The following statement is Clark’s reasoning for filing the petition:

“During the March 6, 2023, KPS BOE meeting, David Brandt left the meeting during the public comment period, missing much of the commentary and returned to cast a vote on the very topic discussed by more than 45 speakers. Such action reveals contempt for the stakeholders Mr. Brandt was elected to represent. These actions are unacceptable and warrant removal.”

At the March 6 meeting, the school board members voted 4-2 in favor of a measure that would restrict athletes in middle and high school (grades 6-12) to compete according to their biological gender at birth, as stated on the student’s original birth certificate. The rule was adopted because of discussion about potential transgender athletes in the district.

Board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy. Brandt and Kathy Gifford voted against it. The board is required to vote on a second reading of the policy at a subsequent meeting.

During the meeting, 47 KPS patrons provided testimony to the board regarding the policy over a five-hour period.

Brandt confirmed in an interview with the Kearney Hub that he left the meeting for about an hour to attend his son’s orchestra concert. Brandt explained that the school board meeting had been rescheduled, thus conflicting with the concert.

“I was there for over an hour of the public comment at the beginning. I stayed up until the concert started and came on back,” he said.

Despite the news of a petition to recall his position on the board, Brandt intends to fulfill his duties as an elected official. He was elected to the board in Nov. 2020.

“If somebody thinks that I’m unfit for the position because I attend my kids’ activities, then that is unfortunate,” Brandt said. “I was elected to a four-year term, and I will serve until my term is over.”

In an interview, Clark said Brandt did not hear a “vast majority” of comments from KPS stakeholders, and he did not meet his responsibilities as an elected official.

“He was voted by we the people to sit on the board,” Clark said. “He is not respecting the voters, and he is not doing his job.”

Clark is the vice chairman of the Buffalo County Republican Party. He said he doesn't believe it's a political issue.

"It’s about protecting children and children’s rights," he said.

Once Brandt officially receives the notification, he will have 20 days to supply a defense statement to the Election Commission. Clark’s reason for filing the petition and Brandt’s defense statement would both appear on the petition.

Clark will have 30 days to collect 2,227 names or 35% of the votes received for the top vote-getter in the November 2022 election. The Election Commission will then have 15 days to verify the signatures, Poff explained.

If there are not enough signatures, Brandt will remain in office. If there are enough signatures, Poff will notify KPS, the governing body. The school will have 21 days to set an election. The school must give the Election Commission 50 days’ notice for the election date.

If an election is set, Brandt would have 24 days prior to the election date to resign, which would negate the need for the election. If he doesn't resign, the election will be held.