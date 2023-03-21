KEARNEY – A petition to recall a Kearney Public Schools Board of Education member has been filed with the Buffalo County Election Commission.

James Clark filed the petition last week against KPS Board of Education member Dave Brandt. Notification of the petition was sent to Brandt March 16, but he has yet to receive the certified mail, said Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.

Once Brandt officially receives the notification, he will have 20 days to supply a defense statement to the Election Commission. Clark's reason for filing the petition and Brandt's defense statement would both appear on the petition.

Clark will have 30 days to collect 2,227 names or 35% of the votes received for the top vote-getter in the November 2022 election. The Election Commission would have 15 days to verify the signatures, Poff explained.

If there are not enough signatures, Brandt will remain in office. If there are enough signatures, Poff will notify KPS, the governing body. The school will have 21 days to set an election. The school must give the Election Commission 50 days' notice for the election date.

If an election is set, Brandt would have 24 days prior to the election date to resign.

Stay with KearneyHub.com for updates.