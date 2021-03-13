Peterson Center curbside lunches a hit with seniors

KEARNEY — “Christmas every day.”
That’s how Connie MacNish of Kearney describes the take-out lunches available to seniors at the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Heritage Park.
Peterson has served lunches inside for 11 years, but ever since COVID-19 invaded last spring, the food has been packed up and handed to people drive-thru style between 11:30 a.m. and noon weekdays.
MacNish decided “on a whim” to try the lunches after seeing the menus in the Kearney Hub. Now she’s hooked.
“I’m eating vegetables like never before,” the bubbly MacNish, a retired retail worker, said. “I don’t bother with cooking anymore. Besides, you can’t beat the price.”
The city has served the lunches in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska ever since Peterson opened in 2010. Funding comes from the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging.
Currently, the program averages 80 lunches a day, although that varies from 60 to 180 per day, depending on the menu. The most popular meals are fried chicken, chicken fried steak and hot roast beef sandwiches.
“Our numbers are always lower in the winter due to weather closings,” Tammy Jeffs, CAP’s community service director, added. “But our staff did an amazing job with shifting to curbside delivery due to COVID-19.”
Busy kitchen
Meals are prepared and served by three Community Action Partnership employees. On March 2, the trio, dressed in white culinary coats and blue masks, were busy in the spacious Peterson kitchen putting together teriyaki chicken sandwiches, onion rings, a mandarin salad and cookies, plus dessert.
Heading the effort was Jana Schraeder, a full-time employee who starts at about “7:30ish” every morning. Tina Putnam arrives at 8 a.m. and Renee Cunningham starts at 9 a.m. Two substitutes are available if needed.
The three worked with an easy camaraderie, chatting and giggling as they scurried around the kitchen. After Putnam opened a bun and plopped a roll into a Styrofoam container, she passed it to Schraeder and Putnam, who added onion rings and salad. “This is how we’ve been serving for what, seven months now?” Schraeder said.
Schraeder, who has worked here for four years, selects the monthly menus and submits them to SCNAAA for approval.
Trained in San Francisco, she was a professional chef for more than 40 years, much of that in Denver. She also had her own catering business. She makes many things from scratch. “And we work in a beautiful kitchen,” she said.
She enjoys working here, especially since she gets holidays and weekends off, and benefits, too. She and her husband, a central Nebraska native, “wanted to get out of the city so we retired here to be closer to family,” she said.
Putnam, also retired, has been here for a year. She has experience at Apple Market and the bakery at the old Bob’s Superstore. “I was ready for a change,” she said.
Cunningham, who joined the crew last fall, jokingly called herself the “sanitation goddess.” She said she has learned to “cut onions properly” here. “I’m learning a lot. I like helping other people,” she said.
Packing process
Once the trio packs the meals, they put the lunches into a cart and wheel it out to a long table just inside the senior center. The containers are put into plastic bags and wheeled outside to the curb.
Helpers here are Judy Adams, who has worked at the senior center for 10 years, and Lori Gerih, who works for the Community Action Partnership and comes over daily to assist with the effort. “This is my favorite part of the day. I love the old folks,” she said.
Deb Eirich, the city’s senior services coordinator, and Rylan Little of Kearney hand bags of food to seniors as they drive up. “Last week, it was 20 below or whatever, but I put my hunting gear on and came on over,” Little said. Take-out lunches are distributed 11:30 a.m.-noon.
The kitchen trio finishes the clean-up process between 1 and 2 p.m. They leave the kitchen spotless before going home.
The cost of feeding
Lunches cost $6 for people age 55-60, and $4.50 for those older than 60, but no one is turned away due to inability to pay.
Reservations are required 24 hours in advance. Weekly menus appear every Monday in the Kearney Hub and are posted by the month on the Peterson Senior Center website.
The program lost revenue when the senior center closed because of the pandemic last spring, Jeffs said. The South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging provides a grant of $34,000 a year.
Some people qualify for programs such as Title XX through the state Department of Health and Human Services. The city makes up any shortfalls, she added.
In 2019, before COVID-19, the center served 24,722 meals, with an average of 102 meals per day. It collected $87,378 for the year, for an average of $3.53 per meal.
When COVID arrived in 2020, inside sit-down lunches ended. The center was dark briefly; then take-out lunches began, but the number of meals served tumbled by one-third to 18,685. Donations dropped, too, from $12,000, to $75,237 for the year. Just 93 meals were served on an average day, roughly a 10% decline from 2019.
So far this year, 11,150 lunches have been given to a daily average of 80 people. Donations total $41,785.
While numbers are down, seniors appreciate the meals. On that breezy Tuesday last week, Little handed bags of lunches to people in their cars, then said a friendly “See ya,” as they drove off.
A few cars back, Don Clark of Kearney waited. “We’ve been coming every day since late fall,” he said. He or his wife picks up two lunches every day and heats them up for supper.
In another vehicle, Bill Meier waited, too. He said the senior center’s food is good and the portions are “just about right.” Still, he is eager for the dining room to re-open.
“I prefer to be in there with my friends,” he said.