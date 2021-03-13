Peterson Center curbside lunches a hit with seniors

Busy kitchen

Meals are prepared and served by three Community Action Partnership employees. On March 2, the trio, dressed in white culinary coats and blue masks, were busy in the spacious Peterson kitchen putting together teriyaki chicken sandwiches, onion rings, a mandarin salad and cookies, plus dessert.

Heading the effort was Jana Schraeder, a full-time employee who starts at about “7:30ish” every morning. Tina Putnam arrives at 8 a.m. and Renee Cunningham starts at 9 a.m. Two substitutes are available if needed.

The three worked with an easy camaraderie, chatting and giggling as they scurried around the kitchen. After Putnam opened a bun and plopped a roll into a Styrofoam container, she passed it to Schraeder and Putnam, who added onion rings and salad. “This is how we’ve been serving for what, seven months now?” Schraeder said.

Schraeder, who has worked here for four years, selects the monthly menus and submits them to SCNAAA for approval.

Trained in San Francisco, she was a professional chef for more than 40 years, much of that in Denver. She also had her own catering business. She makes many things from scratch. “And we work in a beautiful kitchen,” she said.