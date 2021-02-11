Peter Mitchell's memoir details how he became homeless in London and fell victim to the charities his ancestor help establish

LONDON — “Comfort is a luxury I can’t afford.”
For writer Peter C. Mitchell, those words help define his world. Born in London, he moved with his family to Canada as a child, grew up there and returned to England to research his great-great-grandfather, Sir John Kirk — a champion of children, the disabled and the working poor in Victorian-era London. While in London, Mitchell’s life turned upside down.
He realized, to his horror, that he never changed his citizenship papers. His status as a citizen of Canada was in doubt. Somehow the authorities confused his identity with a child sex predator. Unable to return to Canada and quickly running out of money, he fell victim to the very charities his ancestor help establish more than a century ago.
He found himself homeless in London.
“My day-to-day living situation is awful,” Mitchell said in an interview from his charity-sponsored room on the outskirts of London. “I don’t even have space for a table and a chair. Just before we started this interview, I had to move furniture to be able to stand up for this Zoom interview. Everyday is a battle, especially now with winter.”
He had to turn off his heater to speak with a reporter because the small size of his rented room prevented him from getting too close.
“So I’ve had to give up on comfort,” he noted.
Mitchell detailed his experiences in a memoir, “Rude Awakenings From Sleeping Rough,” published by Stark Publishing and released in December. The book recounts his efforts to return to his home in Canada, his lack of help from police and his conflicts with other homeless individuals living on the streets of London.
“I’m constantly in a battle now with burnout,” the author said. “The way I look at it, there’s ‘tired,’ ‘exhausted’ and there’s ‘burnt-out.’ With burnt-out, you’re a complete mental and emotional wreck. I’ve been in London for more than two years now. For the longest time it was a struggle to get from burnt-out to exhausted.”
With no money and no place to stay, Mitchell wandered the streets of London with his luggage, trying to straighten out his situation. He used WiFi from cafes, made phone calls and attempted to get his life back in order. To no avail.
Mitchell writes: “There is the first time you wake to a rainstorm in the middle of the night. Your person, your sleeping bag, and your remaining possessions drenched to capacity. They take days to dry and acquire a musty fragrance that follows you everywhere. There is the first time you awake in the night to find yourself being kicked, beaten or robbed; either by drunken louts out for a night on the town, or by your fellow natives in the Tribe of the Homeless.”
The author found out that organizations designed to help homeless people often make situations worse. Since the publication of his book, Mitchell has heard from people in Canada as well as the United States.
“What I’m finding, since the book has been published which is only two months now, is that these kinds of abuses are common,” he said. “While I was living through it, I found myself telling people that the charities is the worst kept secret. Everybody knows what’s going on but nobody is doing anything about it. I’m increasingly finding out that that’s true everywhere — in Canada, the U.S. and England. I’m hearing from people that someone they know has been through it or they’ve heard similar stories. Part of why I’m writing the book is to encourage them to speak out.”
Mitchell’s longtime friend back in Canada, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, helped the author with the book, eventually publishing it through Stark Publishing, his own literary company founded in 2004.
“We met in the late ’90s in Hamilton, Ontario, as booksellers,” Lefebvre said. “We bonded immediately over Monty Python and our love of books. Peter was one of the most incredibly informed and entertaining book nerds I’ve ever met.”
Mitchell moved into editing and Lefebvre worked on his writing and publishing career.
After Mitchell became stranded in London, they reconnected and Lefebvre encouraged him to make “Sleeping Rough” happen.
“It was like, you focus on the writing and I’ll be your editor/publisher,” Lefebvre said. “I wanted to allow Peter’s voice to get out there.”
Even though he was homeless, Mitchell wrote in cafes, parks and shelters about the abuse he suffered trying to navigate the system, the same kind of system that homeless people encounter in the States.
When asked how he handles the attention that came with the publishing of his book, Mitchell demurs.
“That’s something I’m dealing with; the whole celebrity aspect of it,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable with it. As a writer, my job is to fade into the background and soak in my surroundings — and then point them out to people. I don’t like being the center of attention.”
He finds great difficulty in the idea of autographing a copy of “Sleeping Rough.”
“In terms of autographs, in a sense, I find that it belittles what I’ve been through,” Mitchell said. “To me, it’s the experiences themselves that should be highlighted, not me, the person. I know people are well-intentioned but I don’t feel comfortable doing autographs because it belittles what I’ve been through.”
For Lefebvre, a signed copy of “Sleeping Rough” helps make a firm connection between the writer and the reader.
“I want the first signed copy, once I convince Peter to do it,” he joked before turning serious. “I think this is important — and I know Peter struggles with the sense of celebrity — it allows for the human connection. And that’s what happens. People read Peter’s story and they feel like they know him. They want to let him know that they hear him. What else can they do to show that they respect Peter’s story?”