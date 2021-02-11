Peter Mitchell's memoir details how he became homeless in London and fell victim to the charities his ancestor help establish

Even though he was homeless, Mitchell wrote in cafes, parks and shelters about the abuse he suffered trying to navigate the system, the same kind of system that homeless people encounter in the States.

When asked how he handles the attention that came with the publishing of his book, Mitchell demurs.

“That’s something I’m dealing with; the whole celebrity aspect of it,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable with it. As a writer, my job is to fade into the background and soak in my surroundings — and then point them out to people. I don’t like being the center of attention.”

He finds great difficulty in the idea of autographing a copy of “Sleeping Rough.”

“In terms of autographs, in a sense, I find that it belittles what I’ve been through,” Mitchell said. “To me, it’s the experiences themselves that should be highlighted, not me, the person. I know people are well-intentioned but I don’t feel comfortable doing autographs because it belittles what I’ve been through.”

For Lefebvre, a signed copy of “Sleeping Rough” helps make a firm connection between the writer and the reader.