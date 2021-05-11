Pete and Jane Kotsiopulos receive UNK’s Cornerstone of Excellence Award

KEARNEY – Pete and Jane Kotsiopulos aren’t the type of people who expect recognition for their contributions to the Kearney community and state of Nebraska.

It’s quite the opposite.

Jane actually gets a little embarrassed by the attention they receive.

“There are so many people who are worthy of these awards – and here we are again,” she said. “It’s very, very humbling.”

The couple’s most recent honor came during Friday’s spring commencement ceremony at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where they received the Ron and Carol Cope Cornerstone of Excellence Award. Established in 2003, the award is presented to individuals in recognition of their community service and support of UNK, the Kearney area, state of Nebraska and higher education. It is UNK’s highest honor.

“Like the Copes, after whom the award is named, the recipients must be true cornerstones of our university,” said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, who called the Kotsiopuloses consummate Kearney and UNK supporters.

“There aren’t many other couples like Pete and Jane Kotsiopulos,” he said.