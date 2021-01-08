Person of interest sought in connection to bomb threat at Buffalo County Courthouse

KEARNEY — Law enforcement is looking for a person of interest who may have information about the Thursday morning bomb threat at the Buffalo County Courthouse.

“We’re getting quite a few responses. The public has been very helpful,” said Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller.

The person of interest is believed to have been driving a four-door Grand Prix with damage to the driver’s side rear panel body. Police have video surveillance of the car and the driver described as a white male, 40-50 years old, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, medium build, with no facial hair, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and eyeglasses with a broken lens.

Sheriff’s Capt. Bob Anderson declined to say where the surveillance footage is from.

Around 8:45 a.m. Thursday the 911 communications center received a call from a citizen saying someone may have placed a bomb at the courthouse at 1512 Central Ave. The threat was nonspecific as to the type of device, location or motive.

Anderson declined to say whether the caller was male or female.

