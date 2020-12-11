'People are feeling isolated': Helping Hands reaches out to homebound individuals during pandemic

Helping Hands also is for people of all ages, especially those with temporary or long-term health or other issues that limit their ability to do some things for themselves.

The South-Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging office serves 14 counties and Davis has received some help requests from people outside Buffalo County.

“We know area churches are doing a fantastic job” of finding volunteers for shut-ins, she said. So she calls churches in those other counties and communities, when needed, on a case-by-case basis.

Davis said that while help to pickup groceries, medicines and other personal items is the most obvious need for people requesting Helping Hands services, having another contact with the outside world also is important.

“People are feeling isolated and need some kind of social contact,” she said, which can be provided by a volunteer making phone calls or even socially distanced “porch time conversations” when the weather allows.

“I look forward to each Friday afternoon when I touch base with a new phone friend that I ‘met’ through the Helping Hands program,” said volunteer Mary Kommers. “This is a bright spot in each otherwise fairly similar week during this COVID-19 time.”