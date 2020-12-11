'People are feeling isolated': Helping Hands reaches out to homebound individuals during pandemic

KEARNEY — Everyone needs a helping hand sometimes and that’s never been more true than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many family members, neighbors, friends and church members have stepped in to assist people who are older and/or have disabilities with tasks such as grocery shopping, there is a need for more volunteer helpers.
That’s why the Helping Hands program was created in March.
It is centered in Kearney and Buffalo County, said Erin Davis, Aging and Disability Resource Center options coordinator for the South-Central Area Agency on Aging office in Kearney.
Davis said the idea for Helping Hands came from Buffalo County Community Partners Executive Director Denise Zwiener as a response to the pandemic.
In a Nov. 24 press release, Zwiener wrote, “The Helping Hands program is seeking volunteers to help our homebound neighbors access basic needs while staying safe, and also combat social isolation.”
“There have always been volunteer programs, especially for (basic) services,” Davis told the Hub. “We kind of beefed it up.”
Her Agency on Aging resource program started five years ago to connect people of all ages to needed resources. Davis said it was clear when Zwiener approached her with the Helping Hands idea that “it was a good fit.”
Helping Hands also is for people of all ages, especially those with temporary or long-term health or other issues that limit their ability to do some things for themselves.
Support Local Journalism
The South-Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging office serves 14 counties and Davis has received some help requests from people outside Buffalo County.
“We know area churches are doing a fantastic job” of finding volunteers for shut-ins, she said. So she calls churches in those other counties and communities, when needed, on a case-by-case basis.
Davis said that while help to pickup groceries, medicines and other personal items is the most obvious need for people requesting Helping Hands services, having another contact with the outside world also is important.
“People are feeling isolated and need some kind of social contact,” she said, which can be provided by a volunteer making phone calls or even socially distanced “porch time conversations” when the weather allows.
“I look forward to each Friday afternoon when I touch base with a new phone friend that I ‘met’ through the Helping Hands program,” said volunteer Mary Kommers. “This is a bright spot in each otherwise fairly similar week during this COVID-19 time.”
“Maybe once we return to ‘normal,’ I will get a chance to meet this new friend in person and put a face with the name,” Kommers continued. “In the meantime, this is more fun than having a pen pal — no letters to actually have to write. Maybe you will want to consider signing up for this fun activity!”
Davis said she also has had a few requests for help with single or temporary tasks.
For example, a Helping Hands volunteer drove to the Peterson Senior Activity Center at Yanney Heritage Park two days this week to do curbside pickups and home deliveries of noon meals.
Davis said other temporary help requests might be the result of not having the technology or know-how to access home delivery or other services, or needing to quarantine because of having COVID-19 or being exposed to it.
“We’ve been pretty busy the last few months because people do have needs. ... There are a lot of people whose families don’t live close by,” Davis said, and some may not have ties to neighbors or a church as an alternative source of help.
In the Community Partners press release, she said, “We are working together as a community to keep everyone as safe as we can during this time of our high COVID-19 cases. This whole program started when we came together on a Zoom call back in March and identified the need to help our families and friends who were isolated at home.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.