People 65 and older can register Friday to receive COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

People who are 65 and older who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine can get one Saturday at the Peterson Senior Center in Yanney Park.
However, advance reservations are required. Vaccines will not be given to those without reservations.
Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 before 4 p.m. today (Friday) to schedule your first vaccine.
