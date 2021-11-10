 Skip to main content
Pellets at Odessa alfalfa plant continue to smolder
Pellets at Odessa alfalfa plant continue to smolder

Twice within eight hours overnight the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the plant for dehydrated alfalfa pellets, a product produced from alfalfa at the site, that were smoldering inside a 60-foot by 150-foot metal grain storage building.

 Brian Neben, Special to the Hub

ODESSA — Kearney firefighters left fire hose at Alfagreen Supreme in Odessa this morning in anticipation of being called back to the facility as alfalfa pellets continue to smolder.

Twice within eight hours overnight the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to the plant for dehydrated alfalfa pellets, a product produced from alfalfa at the site, that were smoldering inside a 60-foot by 150-foot metal grain storage building. KVFD first was paged to the scene Monday for the same fire.

At 9:15 p.m. Tuesday firefighters were paged again to Alfagreen. When they arrived flames were on the roof and fire was inside the building.

“Since that first call, Alfagreen has been trying to get their product out of the building,” said Jeremy Feusner, a KVFD battalion chief. “The building wasn’t on fire, but there was a fire inside the building.”

The fire is believed to have been somewhere near the middle of the structure. Officials at Alfagreen have been doing a large scale removal of the product to properly extinguish the fire.

“It’s a complicated thing. You’ve got a smoldering fire and a very large pile of alfalfa pellets,” Feusner said.

At 5:10 a.m. today firefighters responded back to the facility for smoldering pellets, and returned to the station shortly after 8 a.m.

