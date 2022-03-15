 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peggy Lee speaks to Lexington Area Christian Women

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Christian Women’s Connection will meet at noon Tuesday at Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant, 3002 Plum Creek Pkwy.

Peggy Lee of Prairie Village, Kan., will speak about the “Detours of Life” she uses to keep from getting lost on a detour.

Also, My Fair Lady dress shop of Holdrege will hold a style show. The Rhea family of Lexington will provide music.

Cost is $10 and includes lunch. Reservations and cancellations are due by Monday. Call Sheri Giesbrecht at 308-320-0952 or Jonelle Lans at 308-325-8279.

For free nursery care, call Joann Reiners at 308-325-1835.

