KEARNEY — When she was young, Teresa Poorman-Maaske loved children. She liked science, too.

She merged those passions into pediatric dentistry and opened the Tooth Fairy Pediatric Dental Clinic in 1989.

Today, after 33 years and four months, she’s retiring. “This can be hard work, but kids are fun,” she said. “I knew I would never get bored.”

Poorman-Maaske introduces herself to her young patients as “Dr. Tari, the tooth fairy.” Her smallest patient was a week-old infant who could not breastfeed because of the position of her tongue. Surgery repaired that.

Poorman-Maaske has names like Mr. Bumpy or Mr. Whistle for dental machinery. Her suction device is Mr. Thirsty. She avoids the word “shot.” Instead, she puts teeth to sleep using a magic wand. “I tell them what we are going to do. I tell them they will feel a little mosquito bite,” she said.

She may spend the first 15 minutes with a fearful child doing nothing but easing his or her fear. “We may only get one tooth done at an appointment, but we get it done, and the child knows he or she is OK,” she said.

“Every day is different. Children are different every time they come in. They have a good day or a bad day, but no day is the same, and that appealed to me,” she said.

She has notes from children thanking her for “making me not afraid of the dentist anymore.” Or they color her a picture that says, “Thank you for making my smile pretty.” Poorman-Maaske said, “That’s the best part of my job.”

Inspired at a health fair

Poorman-Maaske is the daughter of Albert Poorman, who taught biology at what was then Kearney State College, now the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

She enrolled at Kearney State, too, and majored in biology. She didn’t want to teach but was unsure of other options. Then, as a sophomore, she attended a health fair and learned about pediatric dentistry from a dental school professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She was hooked.

“Afterward, I walked into my dad’s office and said, ‘I’m going to go into pre-dental,’” she said. “He said, ‘Fabulous. Let’s get you an advisor.’”

She graduated from Kearney State with a degree in biology in 1981, followed by dental degrees from UNL in 1987 and the Medical College of Virginia, part of Virginia Commonwealth University, in 1989.

“I went to dental school with pediatrics in mind. Our instructors said to keep an open mind, but I knew I was going to try to get a pediatric residency,” she said. She got that residency at VCU in Richmond.

“I could have stayed in Nebraska for my residency, but I wanted another point of view on children’s dentistry. It was a good experience,” she said.

The residency also confirmed her belief in the need for pediatric dentists. As a senior in dental school, she had been told that she couldn’t make a living in children’s dentistry because “decay is not an issue” with children.

“My residency told me that was wrong. I have a lot of young patients who don’t have issues with decay but still need a lot of restorative work,” she said.

During her residency, she also worked extensively with special needs children and adults. “That was an eye-opening experience. They are the most living individuals you will ever meet,” she said.

Poorman-Maaske returned to Kearney and opened her practice in a 750-square-foot blue house in December 1989. In 1993, she married Kent Maaske. In 1999, she built the current Tooth Fairy office.

First dental visits

Children should first see a dentist when their teeth come in, roughly around 1 year old, she said. At that visit, babies stay in their mothers’ arms. “We used to say the first visit should be at age 3, but now we say bring them in when their teeth come in. We can watch the development of their teeth,” she said.

By the time children are two or three, she often sees what she calls “nursing bottle tooth decay” in children who have been put to bed with a bottle of milk.

“It’s not a case of bad parenting. Many parents simply didn’t know they weren’t supposed to do that,” Poorman said.

But sugary snacks are a different story. “I see a lot of overweight kids. I ask what kind of snacks the child is eating, and how often,” she said. “Some parents get a little insulted, but it’s part of my job. If parents can watch their child’s nutrition, they can get a handle on it.”

In her decades of practice, she has seen dental advances like fluoridated water, but she is troubled by lies on the internet about that and other issues.

“Anyone can say what they want on the internet, but I see a difference in the teeth of children whose parents let me use fluoride compared to those who absolutely will not,” she said.

Some parents believe only in herbal medicines — or in no medication at all. “I always respect their wishes,” she said.

Lots of hugs

Poorman-Maaske has sold her practice to a group based in Hastings. Her successor, a female dentist from North Platte, will arrive in September. “She is a young me. Kids are going to love her,” she said.

As her career winds down, Poorman-Maaske remembers the highs and the lows. “I have learned a lot over the years. In my first 10 years, I made a lot more mistakes than I want to remember,” she said.

She has also had back and neck problems from years of bending over to see her small patients’ teeth. “When you’re working on squirmy kids, you have to move with them,” she said.

But regrets? None. “I’ve been fortunate. I know a lot of people who have changed careers over the years, but I’ve been happy,” she said. “I love my job, but it’s just time.”

Widowed a year ago, Poorman-Maaske has encouraged her 23-year-old son to choose a career “where he wakes up happy to go to work,” she said.

After she retires, she will play golf, go to Europe and keep an eye on her parents, who are now 90 and 88 years old. Her mother Lisa founded Lisa’s Instant Printing Service, now LIPS, in 1977.

“I want to be able to be there if my parents need me. It’s time for me to give back,” she said.