Pedal to the metal, Big Apple races to open indoor go-kart track

There’s work to do.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, he plugged the indoor track’s 20 karts into Big Apple’s computer system. When the track opens, the Big Apple staff will be ready to handle the new attraction. A crew of three will oversee the track.

One of those three will be the track supervisor. That person was scheduled to travel this weekend to Sparks, Nevada. Big Apple’s track is patterned after the one in Sparks, so the Big Apple supervisor will get an idea what to expect when the Kearney track opens in a couple of months.

A lot of excitement was in the air in October 2019 when Sorensen Construction of Kearney began building the addition on the east side of Big Apple’s 50,000-square-foot funplex. Steel shortages and COVID-related labor issues have contributed to the slow progress, Owen said.

The track initially was scheduled to be completed in July 2020, but that was seven months ago.

When the 25,000-square-foot track building is finished, it will boost Big Apple’s square footage to 75,000 — about equal to 15 basketball courts.

That doesn’t include outdoor activities. Owen said Johnson intends to retain the outdoor go-kart track.

Owen and the outdoor track have a long relationship.