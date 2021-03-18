Paving near Ravenna KAAPA ethanol plant to take three weeks

KEARNEY — Patch work begins Monday on the Navaho Road surfacing project near the KAAPA ethanol plant east of Ravenna, according to an announcement from the Buffalo County Highway Department and Blessing Construction.

The first phase of the project will be from the railroad tracks south to KAAPA’s middle driveway. Trucks should enter from Highway 2, according to the highway department.

Phase 2 will be from KAAPA’s middle driveway south to Highway 2, and trucks should enter from the north.

Each phase will take approximately three weeks.

The road department asked for the public’s patience and cooperation during the project.