Paul Younes recipient of Kearney Sertoma Club’s 2020 Service to Mankind Award

KEARNEY — Paul Younes was born in Haifa, Israel, and came to Kearney in 1972 to study business at what then was Kearney State College.
He said in a recent interview that he intended to get an education and return to his native land, but he felt a strong embrace from the people in Kearney.
“When I came to Kearney, my goal was to go back home. But the more people I met, they made me feel welcome. Then I called this home,” said Younes, the recipient of the Kearney Sertoma Club’s 2020 Service to Mankind Award.
Brad Kernick, the community leader who nominated Younes for the Sertoma award, said it is difficult to imagine what Kearney would be without the influence of Younes and his family on Kearney’s hospitality industry and its institutions like the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic foundations, and the health care community.
Kernick said Younes also quietly assists individuals and groups behind the scenes.
“I have an overpowering feeling that Paul does so much for so many,” Kernick said. “He’s a very kind person, and his whole family also is. They’re caring, kind and generous. Kearney is so fortunate to have Paul Younes and his family here.”
Younes is president of Younes Hospitality, a Kearney-based hotel chain that includes 14 Nebraska properties and the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.
One year ago most of those properties were inundated in the flood of July 9, 2019. After floodwaters finally receded, the Younes team rebounded rapidly, but today Younes and his team are struggling, like so many hospitality companies, to survive the coronavirus pandemic.
“The flood was bad, but the coronavirus is 10 times worse,” he said in an interview earlier this year. As the pandemic approaches its eighth month in the United States, he said its effects are testing many businesses and households. “It is a tough time on everybody.”
Despite the depth of the coronavirus crisis, Younes is continuing construction on a 135,000-square-foot conference center and 172-room hotel in his south Kearney complex. When it’s completed, the $50 million facility will accommodate events as large as 2,500 people.
Younes said the mammoth conference center will put Kearney in the competition for some of the largest events in the Midwest and help Kearney continue to grow its tourism and hospitality industry.
Building the conference center and fighting to keep his hotel properties going has been a matter of faith, he said.
“I believe in my God and my church. We had a tough year with the flood and then the virus happened, but at least I am healthy and my family is healthy,” Younes said. “You can sit there and worry about it, but someday we’re going to get stronger. We’ll find the vaccine.”
Some of the people who help channel Younes’ generosity to community interests, such as Cindi Richter, director of Development for the KCHS Foundation, said Younes is a true difference-maker.
“KCHS might look a lot different today, had Paul Younes and his family not become an integral part of the school,” Richter said. “His leadership and contributions to the 2004 capital campaign for classroom remodeling, technology upgrades and a major addition changed the face of the school. Plus dozens of Younes family members have made KCHS their school of choice, enriching the school in so many ways. At every turn — big project or small — Paul Younes has been there making things happen for the students at KCHS.”
From his position as vice president of the UNK Foundation, Lucas Dart said he’s fortunate to work with Younes.
“He understands what is important to the community and he supports that. He always steps up when it comes to the university,” Dart said. “He wants to see things come to Kearney, so he’s a partner in those things.”
Dart said Younes frequently lodges UNK’s young athletic recruits at his hotels, and he’s supported the college of business, the social services program and the Health Science Education Complex at UNK.
Dart said many facets of Younes’ activities are fascinating to him, especially the story of Younes’ arrival in Kearney in 1972 to study business at KSC.
Younes was a dishwasher at a Kearney motel’s restaurant. Later he became the motel’s manager, and that catapulted him into the hospitality industry.
He and Linda, his wife of 42 years, created Younes Hospitality as a family business with their children and spouses, along with 15 other family members. Younes said the team concept has led to his success.
“I don’t believe anything that happens in my life is because of me. I’m just the one carrying the torch,” Younes said.
Dart said Younes is “a self-made man. He took the American dream to heart, and now he contributes so much. We’re so lucky to have a guy like Paul in Kearney.”
A number of organizations in and outside of Kearney have recognized Younes. He was inducted into the Nebraska Business Hall of Fame in 2013. In 2015 he was honored as a Distinguished Nebraskalander. In 2017 he was named a graduate of achievement by the UNK College of Business. He has served on numerous boards and organizations, including the Kearney Chamber, CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation and the UNK Foundation.
Dart said he admires Younes’ optimism. “He keeps his chin up, and he’s a model for me in that regard.”
Younes said it’s a surprise to be recognized with the Sertoma award. “Many more people deserve it more than I do. But I’m very humbled and honored to accept.”
He’s confident the pandemic will end and the economy will rebound, but solving those problems will require everyone’s attention.
“We all have to come together to solve this problem that’s hurting everyone in the world. It has to change,” he said.
At age 68, Younes said he isn’t planning to slow down.
“I have 22 good years to work. I don’t look at it as work. My customers are friends.”
