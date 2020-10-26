Paul Younes recipient of Kearney Sertoma Club’s 2020 Service to Mankind Award

One year ago most of those properties were inundated in the flood of July 9, 2019. After floodwaters finally receded, the Younes team rebounded rapidly, but today Younes and his team are struggling, like so many hospitality companies, to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

“The flood was bad, but the coronavirus is 10 times worse,” he said in an interview earlier this year. As the pandemic approaches its eighth month in the United States, he said its effects are testing many businesses and households. “It is a tough time on everybody.”

Despite the depth of the coronavirus crisis, Younes is continuing construction on a 135,000-square-foot conference center and 172-room hotel in his south Kearney complex. When it’s completed, the $50 million facility will accommodate events as large as 2,500 people.

Younes said the mammoth conference center will put Kearney in the competition for some of the largest events in the Midwest and help Kearney continue to grow its tourism and hospitality industry.

Building the conference center and fighting to keep his hotel properties going has been a matter of faith, he said.