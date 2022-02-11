Paul Brooks to go before jury in Furnas County trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — A 12-person jury trial has been set for March for an Arapahoe man involved in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Paul Brooks, 62, of Arapahoe originally was scheduled to appear Thursday in Furnas County District Court to enter a plea as part of a plea agreement that would dismiss or modify the charges in the case involving a 15-year-old victim. Brooks has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Brooks appeared at the hearing telephonically. He requested to withdraw from the plea agreement and that the matter be set before a jury trial. Brooks stated that the plea agreement “was shoved at me very hard in a short time line.”
His attorney, Richard Calkins, asked the court to grant a motion to withdraw as Brooks’ counsel due to irreconcilable differences between Calkins and Brooks due to the decision to withdraw from the plea agreement. Calkins also stated that if his motion to withdraw as Brooks’ lawyer is denied, a jury may be prejudiced against Brooks in a trial.
Furnas County Attorney Morgan Farquhar expressed his frustration with the motion due to Brooks’ case being on file for more than two years. He was concerned about the length of time it would take new counsel to review thousands of pages of documents in the case and scheduling a speedy trial.
Judge James E. Doyle IV granted Calkins’s request to withdraw as counsel. He acknowledged Brooks’ right to obtain counsel of his choosing.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 25, and a five-day jury trial is set for March 14.