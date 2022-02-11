Paul Brooks to go before jury in Furnas County trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — A 12-person jury trial has been set for March for an Arapahoe man involved in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Paul Brooks, 62, of Arapahoe originally was scheduled to appear Thursday in Furnas County District Court to enter a plea as part of a plea agreement that would dismiss or modify the charges in the case involving a 15-year-old victim. Brooks has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Brooks appeared at the hearing telephonically. He requested to withdraw from the plea agreement and that the matter be set before a jury trial. Brooks stated that the plea agreement “was shoved at me very hard in a short time line.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

His attorney, Richard Calkins, asked the court to grant a motion to withdraw as Brooks’ counsel due to irreconcilable differences between Calkins and Brooks due to the decision to withdraw from the plea agreement. Calkins also stated that if his motion to withdraw as Brooks’ lawyer is denied, a jury may be prejudiced against Brooks in a trial.