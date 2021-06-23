Patrol’s forensic expert traces DNA samples from Quinn, victim

BEAVER CITY — A mixture of DNA from the alleged victim and an Oxford man was found on a blanket, according to a Nebraska State Patrol forensic scientist who testified Monday at the Furnas County sex trafficking case.

NSP’s Danielle Oshlo tested multiple items for DNA, including blankets, sheets and a mattress from the home and business of William J. “Billy” Quinn, 57, of Oxford.

Quinn is on trial, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and selling her to other men.

Quinn’s tissue and sperm DNA were located on multiple items, Oshlo said. However, only one sample from an area on a comforter located at Quinn’s business property contained the DNA mixture of Quinn and the alleged victim.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quinn’s DNA also was found in the sperm DNA, although the alleged victim’s DNA was not found in that sample. A woman’s DNA can be mixed into, and be found in sperm DNA, Oshlo told the jury.

The alleged victim’s DNA also was found on a chair at the Oxford Locker, and was mixed with a male contributor, although that contributor couldn’t be determined.

Oshlo also found male DNA from an external genital swab of the alleged victim, but there was not enough DNA to determine who the contributor was.