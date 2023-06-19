KEARNEY — The annual Fourth of July hymn sing will be held at 2 p.m. July 4 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 2304 Second Ave.

Old hymns, new hymns and favorite pieces with a patriotic twist will be sung, including “God Bless America,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “America the Beautiful,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” “God of our Fathers,” the Navy hymn and many more.

A few patriotic speeches will be read as well.

Soloists, duets, quartets and ensembles are invited to participate. Sign up by sending an email to kearneyreddoorchurch@gmail.com. For more information, call the church at 308-236-5821.