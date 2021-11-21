 Skip to main content
Patchwork Christmas program December 4 at Cozad’s Wilson Public Library
top story

Patchwork Christmas program December 4 at Cozad’s Wilson Public Library

Library books teaser
Barrett Stinson

COZAD — Patrons can celebrate Cozad’s old-fashioned Christmas on Dec. 4 at the Wilson Public Library.

Nebraska author Stephanie Grace Whitson will give her “Christmas Stitches: A Patchwork Christmas” presentation at 10 a.m., using a bed turning with antique and vintage red, green and white quilts as she shares stories from past Nebraska Christmases.

Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave. in Cozad. The Whitson program is free and open to the public.

Whitson writes historical fiction and has a master’s degree in history. Her writing life has expanded to include frequent opportunities to speak to a variety of civic and church groups. She now offers a menu of programs on writing, women’s history and the Christian faith.

