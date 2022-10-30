Pastor's Pen: You have something to offer this world

We live in a world full of anxiety, frustration, stress, discouragement, disillusionment and oppression.

I am so thankful that I am not of this world, but rather a Kingdom that has overcome this world.

We hear statements like that, but how do we live a life that reflects a Kingdom and not this world we are living in?

It all starts with me. No, not about me, but rather with me. Am I willing to engage in the presence of the Lord that touches my heart and transforms my thinking, allowing me to view this world from a heavenly perspective?

After Moses met with God on the mountain, his face shone with a radiance that illustrated that he had been with the Almighty God.

I believe if we could have seen the faces of the men and women who encountered Jesus and His touch of Heaven upon their lives, we would have seen a radiance and beauty that caused those around them to stop, look, and ask what had happened to them.

Do people who encounter the love of God today radiate His beauty? I believe the answer to this question is a resounding YES!

In all that is happening in our world and lives today, we have a choice of who we are listening to and what we are spending time with. Many times, we spend only a moment with the Lord yet hours with social media, entertainment, news and conversations that only reinforce the belief systems of a broken world.

But when we spend time with Him, with a loving Heavenly Father, I believe we absolutely will begin to radiate Him, have a change of mindset and become capable of empowering people in this world.

The world needs you! It needs you full of the life of Jesus, the love of the Father and the power of the Spirit working in and through you to impact this world. The world needs the fullness of the body of Christ to step out from the shadows of struggle and bring genuine hope.

Jesus sent His disciples out into the world to release what they had been given. In Matthew 10:7-8 He said, “As you go, proclaim: ‘The Kingdom of heaven has come near.’ Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse those with leprosy, drive out demons. Freely you have received, freely give.”

Freely you have received, freely give. You do have something to offer this world. When you walk out of the door and encounter this world, you can do so defeated or as an overcomer. Jesus has made you. As an overcomer, you have something to offer. Jesus. You don’t need to know how to offer Him; you just need to offer Him. It starts with you seeking Him, being lifted up by Him and then releasing Him into this world!

In verse 13 Jesus said, “and if the household is worthy, let your peace be on it ...”

You have something to give to those who are open, and there are many who are open. There are many who are confused and looking for hope. You have the peace of Christ. You have peace. And you can usher it into the lives of those you are in contact with.

You might be amazed at the power of a simple prayer, “Holy Spirit, let the Peace of Christ rest on this person right now in the name of Jesus.”

As simple as that, you have something to offer! What if we looked with intentionality to sow peace into the life of someone today? What if each of us intentionally gave the Peace of Christ away today? What could happen in this desperate world? Hope would arise!