Pastor's Pen: Who needs you to come before winter?

All around us, trees are turning out their best work of the year. They have summoned up every last molecule of energy and changed their leaves to the reds, oranges and yellows that we adore.

But it is a bit of a wistful dance, as they will soon have to put away their party dresses and hunker down for the coming winter.

The temperatures are biting below freezing at night. Our neighbors are busy putting away lawnmowers, patio furniture and hoses. We can’t stop it. Winter is coming.

And with winter, many people experience sadness, some because of a psychological process called SAD, Seasonal Affective Disorder, where reduced levels of sunlight reduce feelings of happiness. Others simply grow melancholy because the vibrancy of life that we usually see outside our windows has gone to sleep.

The apostle Paul, famous for his letter-writing campaigns when he couldn’t be encouraging his fledgling churches in person, sent off a letter to Timothy, one of his favorite co-pastors. And in a departure from Paul’s usual bravado and unrelenting directives to keep the faith and fight the good fight, Paul begged Timothy to visit.

Specifically, Paul asked Timothy to come before winter. And if he wouldn’t mind, “When you come, bring the cloak that I left with Carpus at Troas, also the books, and above all, the parchments” (2 Tim. 4:13). Paul was aware that Timothy would have to manage two long sea voyages, as well as two lengthy overland commutes, in order to make the journey from Ephesus, Turkey, to Rome, but so strong was Paul’s need that he asked anyway.

Paul, preaching the God of heaven and earth instead of the god of Roman government, was placed on trial and then sentenced to shiver in a barren prison cell. He longed for the company of his friend Timothy in his last days. It wasn’t that his Lord and Savior wasn’t at his side, but Timothy would be the palpable presence of Christ.

From the beginning, we were created in community. We were always meant to need one another, from the highest appointed official in the land to the shivering child on the street corner lacking a roof. It is one of our highest callings to provide love and companionship to one another.

I received a call from a long-ago friend the other day. We hadn’t spoken in years. As we caught up, she relayed her frustration at being location-bound as she awaited the hoped-for, but not assured, call from the kidney transplant team. She never put it into words, but I’m fairly certain she was asking me to come before winter.

Is there someone who needs you to come before winter?

Is there someone whom you need to come to you before winter?

Grace be with you in your journey. Not all the leaves have fallen.