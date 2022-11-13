Pastor's Pen: Sing with joy to the Lord

Name a song that takes you back to your childhood. Come play along, you and your morning coffee.

It’s possible several songs just leaped to mind. Songs, tunes, lyrics and even commercial jingles. You’re reading the religion page, so maybe even a favorite hymn came to mind. Music sticks with us. Music moves us.

“Sing joyfully to the Lord for it is fitting to praise him!” Psalm 33.

There are some 100 places in the Psalms that command singing. God knows how music shapes our thoughts and emotions. ... In fact, He made it that way. We’re commanded in scripture to sing because singing changes the heart, uplifts the soul and teaches the worshipper.

The apostle Paul writes, “Be filled with the spirit: Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God, the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Ephesians 5:19-20.

You’ve heard words spoken, and they have meaning to the intellect and can be soon forgotten. (Right? Preachers?) Sing the words, and it touches the soul. It also sticks in the memory. It resonates with the heart. Let that word of Christ dwell in you richly. The beauty of old hymns and contemporary Christian scripture-based music is that the music helps the singer — the worshipper — absorb sacred texts. As we sing, we “teach and admonish” others. Using Paul’s phrase, you might say the whole range of music.

Singing about Jesus allows us to use words that others have crafted to express the beauty of Christ, the impact of saving Grace or our love for Jesus. Have you ever tried to tell a friend about your relationship with Jesus and thought your words just fell flat? The words of our music help to communicate the power and the grace of the Gospel.

Music gives us meaning. It shapes our thoughts. Why is music so powerful as to give us meaning? Some could tell us about how it resonates with body and brain and how it impacts us physically, which adds to its meaningfulness. OK, and yet it’s more than that, isn’t it? We’re more than just physical; there is our spiritual dimension. Scripture tells us that music was here from the beginning. Job 38: “God said when I laid the foundation of the earth, the angels sang for joy.” We don’t have space here for the other passages that describe music at creation. The beauty and order of music is a witness that life is not random, and this life is not an accident. Music speaks to the spirit in the most ancient way.

God even wrote music for Israel. He knew that mankind would tend to forget him. Even His people. Deuteronomy 31:19: “Now write down this song I am giving you and teach it to the Israelites and have them sing it, so that it may be a witness for me against them.” Music reminds to the soul that there is something so much greater than just our physical nature.

Sing praise to the Lord! Give thanks to him! A favorite tune from childhood can certainly take you back to that earlier time. It can bring up all sorts of memories, good ones and bad ones, because music touches us so deeply. Let the music of joy, praise and thanksgiving create meaning and shape your life. Sing!