Pastor Dean Hanson, answering God’s call for 30 years

PLEASANTON — Like corn and soybeans, Pastor Dean Hanson is securely planted here.

Ever since accepting a call from Grace Lutheran Church 30 years ago, and adding pastoral duties at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard a year later, he worked steadily and faithfully, with grace and vigor and joy.

“When you step out your door, in every direction you look, you realize that just 25% of the community goes to church. Another 25% claim a church home but never go, and 50% claim nothing and don’t go. That 50% isn’t hostile to it. They just don’t go,” he said.

“You’re in a place like Pleasanton and Hazard, in the middle of a mission field. Everywhere you look, you see somebody who needs a church home, somebody who need a baptism, a wedding or hospital care,” he said.

“But you see God’s work going on through preaching and teaching, hospital calls, visits to nursing homes, I see people’s hearts. People are hungering for the gospel,” he said.

He has been invited to become a pastor at Lutheran churches in Alaska, Tennessee and Minnesota, among others, but “I declined. My congregations and I prayed about it. This was not a decision I’d make on a whim. It’s a very big deal,” he said. “But you pray for guidance, and if you have no desire to leave, you’ve got your answer. I never had any desire to leave,” he said.

First, a teacher

Hanson always felt a nudge to become a Lutheran pastor, but he took a long, winding road to get there.

Born and raised in Elbow Lake, Minn., Hanson earned a degree in elementary education at Concordia College St. Paul, now called Concordia University St. Paul. He did half of his student teaching in a two-room Lutheran school, where he instructed children in grades three through six; and the other half in a Lutheran school in suburban St. Paul.

Hanson taught for two years at a Lutheran school in the Chicago suburb of Itasca, Ill., but then left “to try something different.” He went to work for his uncle, based in Spirit Lake, Iowa, who had sold shop equipment to farmers for many years. For the next 17 years, Hanson represented 200 companies offering “all kinds” of shop equipment.

“God had a plan,” he said. “I spent 17 years learning to deal with the public. I met every kind of person you can think of, all of ’em. I needed to do the best I could to succeed at it.” And he did.

But under the surface for those 17 years, he was a bit restless. He secretly toyed with the idea of becoming a pastor. “God had been calling me for many years, but the opportunity to make the switch just didn’t present itself,” he said, smiling brightly at the memory.

One Sunday morning, when he was in Scott City, Kan., he went to Holy Cross Lutheran Church for services and filled out a card seeking admission to Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. “I filled out that card and made the leap,” he said.

But he didn’t tell a soul, not even his wife Lois.

“This isn’t something I could line up. I said to God, simply, ‘This is an interest of mine.’ I didn’t want to say anything to anyone. I thought, ‘If this materializes, I will follow it. If not, I will stay where I am,’” he said. “You don’t decide to be a pastor. God calls you to it. Man doesn’t seek the office. God seeks the man.”

Right away, he got a phone call. When he told Lois what he’d done, she wasn’t surprised. “I always knew that’s what you wanted to do,” she said.

Soon after, he and Lois and their two sons packed up and moved to St. Louis so he could attend Concordia Seminary there.

‘A blessing’

Hanson calls his career change one of the best decisions not only for him, but for his family. He, Lois and their two sons had lived in Spirit Lake for 17 years. Son Eric was a high school junior. Bryan was a freshman. With excitement, without hesitation, they moved to the St. Louis suburb of Afton, Mo. Lois found a nursing job and the boys played football at their new high school.

“It was a blessing from God to have a family that would do this with me,” he said. “I owe a lot to my children and my dear wife for being willing to make this move, and for Lois to often work more than full time to put me through seminary.”

In the fall of 1990, after four years in seminary, he was sent to Zion Lutheran Church in north Shelton to spend his final year as a vicar, or student pastor. During that time, he preached twice at Grace Lutheran in Pleasanton. When he returned to St. Louis from Zion Lutheran, he was stunned to learn that Grace Lutheran had formally called him to be its pastor.

“I was at seminary waiting to graduate and I got called into the office. They told me, ‘Do you know Pleasanton, Nebraska? They have extended a call for you to be their pastor.’ That wasn’t the normal course of events,” he said.

With Lois’s blessing, he signed those call documents the next day. “We loaded up, and we were gone,” he said.

He was ordained at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spirit Lake, Iowa, on March 15, 1992, and installed at Grace Lutheran in Pleasanton one week later, on March 22, 1992.

“If they’d sent me to downtown Cleveland, I’d have gone, but I preferred a rural or small-town parish. I just like the surroundings, the atmosphere. Well, guess what. I was called to Pleasanton, Nebraska,” he said.

Successful courtship

Hanson flourished in Pleasanton. In August 1993, the congregation at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard approached him about being its pastor, too.

“They were just nine miles apart, and lots of families had members in both churches. As congregations, they were longtime associates, so we started dating. We said, ‘Let’s try this relationship,’” he said.

At the time, Faith Lutheran was part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America; Grace was Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, but in August 1993, the churches were linked in what Hanson calls the Grace Faith Partnership Ministry. Faith Lutheran eventually joined the Missouri Synod.

Hanson preaches in Hazard, with a membership of 125, at 9 a.m. Sundays, and to the 230-member congregation at Grace Lutheran at 10:30 a.m. The two churches share a robust youth group, Vacation Bible School and more. For Christmas Eve and Easter Sunday, he leads an early service at one church and a later service at the other.

Every June, both congregations gather for the Lutherans on the Loup service at Norman Hand’s campground called Cottonwood Hilton. People dress casually and sit in folding chairs along the river.

Church members happily help lead groups, put on church events, care for the building and more. “It works as well as any partnership could,” he said.

Counting his blessings

Extroverted and optimistic, Hanson called his family “a fabulous blessing.” Lois has been his rock, he said. Son Eric and his wife Christy live in Republic, Mo., and are the parents of Bailee, 20 and Jake, 17. Son Bryan, his wife Nancy and their son Corey, 16, live in Holdrege.

After 30 years, Hanson is deeply satisfied. “Whatever I need, it’s all here, so why leave unless God makes it plain you need to move on? I never felt that. I just never felt that,” he said.

“In the life of the church, whether you are in Hazard or Pleasanton, there is so much to do. Knock on a few doors and your day is all taken care of,” he said.

Having lived in busy, bustling St. Louis and rural, sparsely populated Pleasanton, he knows human life and human struggles are the same everywhere. “The people are just packed a little tighter there, that’s all,” he said. “People are people wherever you go. They all need the good news of a savior.”

Asked about retirement, he shook his head. “I like hunting, fishing and antique farm machinery, but all the time? No. As long as God brings me forward, I’ll keep going,” he said.

“I am Pastor Hanson, here for a while to do what the congregation or God wants. The 30 years aren’t about me. It’s about God’s wonderful grace in our lives. Without his blessing, there never would have been even a first year.”