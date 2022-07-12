Party crasher: Ricketts critic arrested at GOP Convention in Kearney, denies wrongdoing

KEARNEY — A longtime critic of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and a former U.S. Senate candidate awaits prosecution after he allegedly trespassed at the state GOP convention in Kearney on Saturday and tackled a security guard.

Matt Innis, 51, of Crete was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and second-degree trespassing, both misdemeanors. The incidents were reported around 10:55 a.m. Saturday at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

According to a news release from Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh, the department received a radio call for a disturbance at the conference center at 416 Talmadge Saturday morning. When officers arrive they contacted members of a private security company who were providing security for the Nebraska GOP Convention.

Several of the security officers were off-duty police officers, Waugh said.

“And yet they let me back in (later in the day),” Innis told the Hub when reached Tuesday evening.

KPD officers were told Innis had previously been barred from attending the event by organizers and attempted to force his way inside the conference center, pushing a security officer to the ground, according to police.

According to Omaha World-Herald report, the Nebraska GOP convention credentialing committee sent letters barring six party members from attending the convention, including Innis, ahead of Saturday’s event. Innis said he had been contacted by party members to return to the convention on Saturday, where a vote would be held whether to let him in.

“When I tried to walk around (the security guard), he pushed me and he ended up on the ground,” Innis said. “He ended up on the ground after pushing me. I had not laid hands on him. Then he gets up and starts claiming I assaulted him. I didn’t know how fragile he was.”

The news release said according to the involved security officer and witnesses, Innis allegedly approached the security guard at the main entrance to the conference center demanding entry. The security guard attempted to block the entrance at which time Innis tackled the security guard to the ground. Additional members of the security team, including off-duty police officers, assisted with placing Innis in custody. Additional witnesses were interviewed, with similar accounts of the incident, Waugh said in the release.

Based on the investigation, statements from the victim, and witnesses, probable cause was established and Innis was arrested. Innis was transported to the Buffalo County Jail where he was later released on bond. Police reports in the incident have been forwarded to the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office for review.

“They cuffed me, took me in, made me sign a paper that said I’d be arrested if I returned,” said Innis, saying that later in the day he was invited back in without incident.

The Nebraska Examiner reported that after being released from Buffalo County Jail, Innis walked into the convention hall to applause from the crowd.

“People like Nancy McCabe (formerly the 2nd District Chair for the Nebraska GOP) and the old leadership tried to keep people from supporting me and that gave me more support,” he said.

“Oh, I had a fun time (at the convention), I really did. Everbody was angry at the cops for arresting me. I said they don’t know what’s going on (with the division in the state GOP), they’re just doing their job. (The police) treated me great.”

Innis said he’ll fight the charges.

“Absolutely. I’m shocked they haven’t attempted to drop them,” he said. “We have all the evidence on our side, and they know it.”