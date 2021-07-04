Participants in Kearney pilot nutrition, fitness study losing lots of weight

KEARNEY — A 12-week pilot study in nutrition and fitness is underway this summer.

It’s a joint partnership between the CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center and Kearney Crossfit & Personal Training.

The study, involving 22 volunteers from Good Sam, focuses on nutrition, exercise and diet. The goal is to “positively impact as many lives as possible through fitness,” Trevor Brown, owner of Kearney Crossfit, said.

Bill Bonner, Good Sam’s director of cardiovascular and pulmonary services and director of the Wellness Center, said hospital employees and their families eagerly stepped forward to participate “within a day and half” after learning about the study.

Since the study began May 25:

- The group has lost more than 135 pounds of fat, or an average of 6 pounds per person.

- One participant has lost 17 pounds of body fat and gained 7 pounds of muscle in just four weeks.

Participants weigh in and provide other data every two weeks. “We are very careful to make sure people do not lose muscle as they lose fat. It is super important to keep as much muscle as possible,” Brown said.