Partial street closures this weekend for Senior Games cycling races in Kearney
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will be closed 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday so the Nebraska Senior Games can conduct 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling races.

Streets that will be closed temporarily on Saturday and Sunday are:

— North lane of East First Street;

— Avenue M from East First Street to East 11th Street;

— South lane of East 11th Street; and,

— West southbound lane of Kearney East Bypass.

