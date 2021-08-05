Partial street closures this weekend for Senior Games cycling races in Kearney

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that several streets will be closed 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday so the Nebraska Senior Games can conduct 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling races.
Streets that will be closed temporarily on Saturday and Sunday are:
— North lane of East First Street;
— Avenue M from East First Street to East 11th Street;
— South lane of East 11th Street; and,
— West southbound lane of Kearney East Bypass.
