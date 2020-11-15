 Skip to main content
Partial road closure planned at 30th Avenue

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department and GD Construction have announced that south of the 30th Avenue overpass, the southbound outside lane will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Construction work will take place along 30th Avenue near 11th Street. The lane is expected to be reopened by 6 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

Citizens are asked to use extreme caution when traveling in the work zone.

