Partial Kearney street closures planned for Senior Games event

KEARNEY — Portions of four streets will be closed during the morning hours this weekend for the Nebraska Senior Games.

East First Street by The Archway, Avenue M, East 11th Street and the west, southbound lane of Kearney East Bypass will be closed 7-11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The purpose of the closure is for the Nebraska Senior Games to conduct 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling races.

The Games kick off at 8 a.m. Thursday with golf, and activities continue through Sunday.

Nearly 450 competitors between age 50 and 86 have entered events at various sites in Kearney.

The Games include 18 competitive activities with the winners, and in most cases the top three finishers, qualifying for next year’s National Senior Games July 7-18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This year, competitors from 23 states have entered Nebraska’s Senior Games.