Part of southwest Kearney intersection closed 2-3 weeks for road construction
KEARNEY — The north side of the intersection at 13th Avenue and 11th Street will be closed for construction for two to three weeks, according to an announcement by the city of Kearney and Diamond Engineering.

The road in southwest Kearney was closed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Weather permitting, work is expected to last for approximately two to three weeks.

The city’s press release said the project involves street replacement warranty work.

