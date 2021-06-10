Part of 11th Street to be closed for street replacement work

KEARNEY - A portion of 11th Street will be closed starting Monday for street replacement work.

The city of Kearney and Diamond Engineering announce that street replacement warranty work on 11th Street from 7th Avenue to 9th Avenue will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

All lanes will be closed, the detour route will be marked on 5th Avenue, 16th Street and 9th Avenue. Access to Centennial pool will be available from the east.

Work is expected to last for approximately two to three weeks weather permitting.