Parking lot at the Kearney Chicken Coop gets lighting upgrade next week

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that on Wednesday, weather permitting, the parking around the center islands of the Chicken Coop parking lot between Avenues A and B of East 21st Street will be closed.
The remaining parking lot will remain open. Upgraded lighting will be installed beginning at 6 a.m. with work expected to be completed by the end of the day.
