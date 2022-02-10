Parking, greenspace, sculpture coming to UNK's former Otto Olsen site

KEARNEY – Otto Olsen is gone.

Now, the University of Nebraska at Kearney is turning its attention to preparing and developing the site where the prominent educational building served campus for 66 years.

While the land is prime development property that could fill several future university needs, immediate plans are to add parking and new lighting, create greenspace and install a large antelope sculpture.

Demolition of the Otto C. Olsen building started last summer, and the final portion of the structure came down Jan. 12. Dirt work and final grading finished last week.

The parking lot north of the site, which previously served Randall and Mantor residence halls, will be torn out in the coming weeks. Weather permitting, concrete and landscaping work will then start next month in the area that is being called 26th Street Mall.

Planned for the location are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Greenspace and landscaping that includes 149 shrubs, 15 trees and 70 other plantings. The location could be used to host events, with possible recreational uses.