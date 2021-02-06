Parking banned until Monday on emergency routes

Plaza Boulevard — North Railroad Street to 24th Street

University Drive — Lakeview Drive to 24th Street

After snow removal on emergency routes, city crews may enter residential neighborhoods once conditions improve and emergency routes and thoroughfares are cleared. As a courtesy to your neighbors and to crew operators, please keep your vehicles off the streets if possible for the efficiency of the snow removal process.

According to City Code, snow removed from private property shall not be placed in or upon the public streets, alleys, sidewalks or other public ways. Snow removed from private property must be kept and maintained on the property in a safe and sound condition. Vision clearance at intersections is important. Snow piled at corners of the property must not be more than two feet high.

In addition, citizens should be prepared for various road closures within the city due to blizzard conditions. Use caution at intersections where traffic lights may become covered with snow.