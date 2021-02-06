Parking banned until Monday on emergency routes

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Street Division announces that in anticipation of the snow this weekend, a Snow Emergency is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. There is no parking allowed on Emergency Snow Routes during a snow emergency.
Violators will be towed and ticketed. Owners of vehicles parked or stuck on an emergency snow route could face fines and fees of up to $244 if their vehicle is towed.
Emergency snow routes include:
11th Street — 30th Avenue to Avenue M
16th Street — 17th Avenue to Avenue M
25th Street — east city limits to west city limits
29th Street — Second Avenue to Lakeview Drive
31st Street — Second Avenue to Avenue N
33rd Street — Second Avenue to Sixth Avenue
35th Street — Sixth Avenue to 30th Avenue
39th Street — 30th Avenue to Antelope Avenue
45th Street — Avenue N to Avenue R
48th Street — Sixth Avenue to Avenue N
56th Street — west city limits to east city limits
Second Avenue — north city limits to south city limits
Fifth Avenue — 11th Street to 33rd Street
Sixth Avenue — 33rd Street to 48th Street
17th Avenue — 35th Street to north city limits
30th Avenue — 11th Street to north city limits
Avenue A — 31st Street to 39th Street
Avenue E — 22nd Street to 56th Street
Avenue H — 11th Street to 22nd Street
Avenue I — 25th Street to 39th Street
Avenue M — 11th Street to 27th Street and Avenue N
Avenue N — 25th Street to north city limits
Avenue R — 39th Street to 45th Street
Antelope Avenue — U.S. Highway 30 to 39th Street
Country Club Lane — 24th Street to 35th Street
Country Club Lane — 39th Street to north city limits
Grand Avenue — 25th Street to Antelope Avenue
Lakeview Drive — 29th Street to 35th Street
North Railroad Street — Avenue N to 30th Avenue
South Railroad Street — Central Avenue to Avenue M
Plaza Boulevard — North Railroad Street to 24th Street
University Drive — Lakeview Drive to 24th Street
After snow removal on emergency routes, city crews may enter residential neighborhoods once conditions improve and emergency routes and thoroughfares are cleared. As a courtesy to your neighbors and to crew operators, please keep your vehicles off the streets if possible for the efficiency of the snow removal process.
According to City Code, snow removed from private property shall not be placed in or upon the public streets, alleys, sidewalks or other public ways. Snow removed from private property must be kept and maintained on the property in a safe and sound condition. Vision clearance at intersections is important. Snow piled at corners of the property must not be more than two feet high.
In addition, citizens should be prepared for various road closures within the city due to blizzard conditions. Use caution at intersections where traffic lights may become covered with snow.