KEARNEY — Parker Hannifin of Kearney is donating a year's worth of filters to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department.

The donation will be made Monday during an appreciation luncheon for firefighters at KVFD Station One at 2211 Ave. A.

Parker is donating 224 filters for all of KVFD's 26 apparatus and utility vehicles, said Casey Sponenburgh, product manager at Parker.

Parker's Engine Mobile Aftermarket Division headquarters is located at 4400 E. Highway 30 in Kearney.