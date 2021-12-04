 Skip to main content
Parents who lost a child invited to Angel of Hope vigil at Kearney Cemetery
Parents who lost a child invited to Angel of Hope vigil at Kearney Cemetery

KEARNEY — The annual Angel of Hope candlelight vigil is planned for Monday.

Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at the vigil at the Angel of Hope statue at the Kearney Cemetery.

The event will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the statue, which is just east of the cemetery entrance at 4400 Ave. I.

A pastor will be leading the short service. Participants are asked to bring candles to light in memory of their loved ones.

People with questions may call Rhonda Johnson at 308-627-6108.

