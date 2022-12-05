 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Parents who have lost a child invited to candlelight vigil at Kearney's Angel of Hope statue

  • 0

As difficult as it may be, experts say that stepping in to help a person who is bereaved can make all the difference.

KEARNEY — Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is an opportunity for parents to light a candle or lay a flower in memory of a baby or child whom they have lost.

The event will be held at the Angel of Hope statue, which is just east of the cemetery entrance at 4400 Ave. I. There will be a local pastor leading the short service.

Participants are asked to bring a candle to light in memory of their loved one. Flowers will be provided.

People with questions about the vigil can call Rhonda Johnson at 308-627-6108.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Warnock holds rally at Georgia Tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News