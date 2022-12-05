Parents who have lost a child invited to candlelight vigil at Kearney's Angel of Hope statue

KEARNEY — Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is an opportunity for parents to light a candle or lay a flower in memory of a baby or child whom they have lost.

The event will be held at the Angel of Hope statue, which is just east of the cemetery entrance at 4400 Ave. I. There will be a local pastor leading the short service.

Participants are asked to bring a candle to light in memory of their loved one. Flowers will be provided.

People with questions about the vigil can call Rhonda Johnson at 308-627-6108.