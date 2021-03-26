Parents have a voice on proposed school health education that explains range of sex identities

Pleasanton Public Schools follows a similar formula of talking to students in upper grade school about puberty and having freshman take a health class.

Zion Lutheran School in Kearney teaches health, wellness and human growth through the science curriculum and areas that intersect with culture, such as God’s gift of sexuality, marriage and family through Bible-based religion curriculum, said Zion Principal Anthony Splittgerber.

Reaction to proposed standards

If the Department of Education approves the standards, Jespersen said, schools districts will have three options.

They can adopt the curriculum, they can completely dismiss the standards and use their own health curriculum or they can adapt the standards to fit into what they are currently teaching.

Area administrators recognize that state standards are revised routinely and the importance of the process, and they have made school board members and parents aware of the proposed curriculum.

Splittgerber said if the proposed health curriculum is passed, Zion does not plan to adopt any standards in the human growth and development section.