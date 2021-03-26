Parents have a voice on proposed school health education that explains range of sex identities

KEARNEY — After the Nebraska Department of Education released a draft of public school health standards earlier this month, area school administrators have begun discussions about the proposed standards and are encouraging parents to voice their opinions to state officials.
The state of Nebraska requires the Department of Education to provide standards for English/reading, math, science and social studies. Schools must follow the standards for these subjects or something more rigorous, said David Jespersen, public information officer for NDE.
School districts are required by the state to have written health standards or frameworks for health education, but NDE is not required by law to create health standards. Many districts use the National Health Education Standards or their own locally developed standards.
In order to better lead and provide resources for schools, NDE officials and state education board members chose to come up with standards for curriculum in all content areas.
Jespersen said, “We don’t need to do these by state law. We are choosing to do so because we feel it’s the right thing for schools to have a framework.”
Because it is not required by law, the health standards, if approved later this year by the state board of education, would only be recommended for adoption by local school districts.
Proposed standards for human growth and development
The new proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, have garnered attention from school districts and parents as well as Gov. Pete Ricketts. The draft emphasizes teaching children respect for people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities.
Kindergartners would be taught about different kinds of family structures, including “cohabitating” and same-gender families. They also would learn medically accurate names for body parts, including genitalia. They would learn the difference between safe and unsafe touching.
Fourth graders would be taught the difference between sex assigned at birth and gender identity. Fifth graders would be taught that gender expression and gender identity exist along a spectrum.
Sixth graders would learn what sexual identity is and learn about a range of identities related to sexual orientation, among them heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, two-spirit, asexual and pansexual. They would learn the differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity.
Seventh graders would learn about sexual intercourse, including vaginal, oral and anal sex and “their relationship to STD/HIV transmission.”
High school students would learn about abstinence as well as contraceptives. They would learn how to find medically accurate sources of information about contraceptive methods, including emergency contraception and condoms — and the local services that provide them. They would learn about pregnancy options, such as parenting and adoption, and prenatal care.
Current standards
Kearney Public Schools currently follows the Coordinated School Health Program, which is described by NDE as a coordinated school health approach within the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child model and is designed to coordinate services, emphasize partnerships and promote the physical, social and cognitive development of children leading to improved student learning.
Kindergartners through freshman at KPS are taught about violence prevention, tobacco, safety, physical activity, personal health and wellness, mental and emotional health, healthy eating and alcohol and other drugs.
There are many topics that support the beginning introduction to sexual health, such as kindergarten through second-grade students describe ways to prevent the spread of germs that cause common infectious diseases, the importance of preventing contact with blood and other bodily fluids, and that all living things reproduce.
In third through fifth grade, students learn about expressing emotions and feelings, respect for others and self-respect, basic male and female reproductive body parts and their functions, puberty, HIV and AIDS, and how blood-borne pathogens are spread.
During freshman year, students learn more about healthy relationships with family, friends, peers and boyfriend/girlfriends, sexual consent, responsibilities of parenthood, transmission of STDs, sexual abstinence, ways to prevent pregnancy and STDs, and the importance of health screenings, immunizations and checkups.
KPS Associate Superintendent Jason Mundorf said, “While some areas of sexual health are covered in earlier grades, the ninth grade year is viewed as an appropriate age for instruction on sexual behaviors because of the student’s age, peer pressure, physical/emotional maturity and decision-making in these matters. In addition, there is a greater acceptance from parents that this is the appropriate time to have education and conversation with their children.”
Mundorf also explained that if parents feel this is not a conversation to have in school, they have the right to opt their child out of the curriculum.
Wilcox-Hildreth Public Schools has an annual health talk with fourth-graders that parents are invited to attend. The talk goes over the physical changes of puberty and what they can expect as they mature. WHPS students also are required to take a health class their freshman year.
“They talk about health and wellness. They talk about drugs, alcohol, healthful living, exercise, a whole gamut of information,” said Superintendent Justin Patterson.
Pleasanton Public Schools follows a similar formula of talking to students in upper grade school about puberty and having freshman take a health class.
Zion Lutheran School in Kearney teaches health, wellness and human growth through the science curriculum and areas that intersect with culture, such as God’s gift of sexuality, marriage and family through Bible-based religion curriculum, said Zion Principal Anthony Splittgerber.
Reaction to proposed standards
If the Department of Education approves the standards, Jespersen said, schools districts will have three options.
They can adopt the curriculum, they can completely dismiss the standards and use their own health curriculum or they can adapt the standards to fit into what they are currently teaching.
Area administrators recognize that state standards are revised routinely and the importance of the process, and they have made school board members and parents aware of the proposed curriculum.
Splittgerber said if the proposed health curriculum is passed, Zion does not plan to adopt any standards in the human growth and development section.
“Much of the content of this strand reflects specific ideological values that are not in harmony with Christian teaching. We believe that the teaching of morality in the public school is an overstep of their authority and infringes on that of the parent and the church. Furthermore, we are deeply concerned for our colleagues who teach in the public system and the compromise of belief and conscience that they may be forced to make,” he said.
Shortly after the proposed health standards were released, Ricketts issued a statement calling on NDE to “scrap the proposed sex education topics that are included in the draft health standards.”
“The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards. The sex education standards represent a significant shift in approach to health education, and many of the new themes are sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents at home and not by schools,” Ricketts said.
KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards encourages parents and community members to voice their opinions about the proposed standards by participating in NDE’s Health Education Standards Public Input Survey.
“Our local board of education will make a plan of action once the health standards are complete, and we know exactly what changes are included in the final NDE adopted standards,” Edwards added.
Public comment and voting on the standards will not close until at least August.
Jespersen encourages the public to give their feedback at nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R or send a formal comment to nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov.
“We are trying to make it as obvious and as easy as possible. We really do want public feedback on this,” Jespersen said.
Joe Dejka of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.