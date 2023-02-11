KEARNEY – The walls are going up. The drills are squealing. Temporary covering protects the new walls on the northeast corner of the building. The eastern entrance to the parking lot is blocked off.

With construction progressing on the $10 million addition at the Kearney Family YMCA, due to open in the fall, the Y is now offering sneak previews to the public.

Two weeks ago, the first 30 tour-goers entered through the new, temporary interim entrance on the building’s west side. They donned hard hats and followed Dillon Nelson, the Y’s membership and marketing director, as he led them past the swimming pool and through a door that opened up into a beehive of construction.

Standing where the Y’s registration desk used to be, the group stared at workers, machines, ladders, drills, hard hats and more. The contractor for the project is BD Construction.

The 20,000-square-foot addition will include a new fitness center, a new main entrance, a Learning Garden and the Cafe Corner gathering area. Classrooms and after-school areas for grades 4-6 will be created upstairs.

They saw a large wall of windows to the east, where the new fitness center is going in. At 13,572 square feet, it will be more than twice as big as the current facility upstairs, which has just 5,812 square feet. Its spacious windows will allow in plenty of light, even on cloudy days.

“It will be a beautiful place to work out and watch the sun rise,” Nelson said.

They saw a learning kitchen right off the main entrance, where kids can learn to cook. Kids will prepare food on a large center island, with internet access to cooking instruction and programs.

They saw future staff offices, new restrooms and places for people to sit down and relax as they wait for programs to begin.

The 20,000-square-foot addition will also include a Learning Garden, more seating areas and a Cafe Corner gathering area. Classrooms and after-school areas for grades 4-6 will be created upstairs. Acting classes, and maybe a musical, are on the horizon too. “That’s our dream plan,” Nelson said.

Cocoon phase

Nelson has dubbed this construction period as the Y’s “‘cocoon phase.”

“We are morphing into a new step for the Y. The Y is one of the only places that has creative learning for both the mind and the body. This is an evolution of what the Y is. It’s not only fitness and sports for the family, but a creative community, too,” he said.

The new reception desk will be close to the front doors, and it will have room for four staff members to keep lines of arriving people to a minimum.

“We’re doing a lot of natural lighting, too,” Nelson said. Best of all, the project is completely paid for. The Healthier Tomorrows capital campaign raised $10 million, leaving it debt free.

Wilkins Architecture Design Planning did the design. Initial construction began in October 2021, starting with the parking lot. Parts of it had to be moved to the south to make space for the addition. More efficient, safer ways for parents to drop off their children at the front door are being developed.

Two temporary entrances were created to provide safe, accessible access to the facility. A new parking lot entrance has been created off Seventh Avenue south of the building, but all construction areas are fenced to separate work activities from the public. Contractors are working around special events and planned programs so as not to interfere with YMCA activities.

Growing gains

The Y began as a storefront in downtown Kearney in 1988. In 1994, it built the current facility at 4500 Sixth Ave. and expanded it in 1998, but the Y is bursting at the seams again.

“We had 627 kids in basketball this winter. We’re just running out of space,” Nelson said.

The Healthier Tomorrows campaign began in 2018 and was led by Jane and Pete Kotsiopulous, honorary chairs; campaign co-chairs Dave Chally and Karen Rhoads; state Sen. John Lowe, City Councilwoman Tami Moore, retired City Councilman Bob Lammers and Buffalo County Commissioner Sherry Morrow.

Fundraising was slowed a bit by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2018, the project’s price tag climbed from $6.6 million to $8.8 million to $10 million.

The work is being done in two phases: the main floor, and upstairs. Once the fitness equipment is moved downstairs to its new site, work will get started up there with classrooms and other facilities are planned for grades four to six. However, a grand opening is being eyed for fall when the downstairs work is completed.

The Y has held two public tours of the construction site while keeping strict adherence to safety codes. So far, about 60 people have walked through. Anyone is welcome to come in, but tours must be scheduled to be sure visitors won’t interfere with the ongoing work.

One of the biggest challenges has been keeping regular Y programs running during construction, but only one program had to be canceled, Nelson said.

“We have been doing our best to run all programs as normal because we don’t want to interrupt our members’ routines,” he said. Board meetings, and some group exercise classes, have been held at First Presbyterian Church across the street.

“We have outgrown our current facility, built for a previous generation,” Ray Longoria, executive director, said. “We believe this will enhance the offerings that Kearney currently offers as a healthy and active community.”

Added Nelson, “We know this has inconvenienced some people, but we’ve stayed open and we know we have the support of the community. They’ve backed us every step of the way.”