Paralympian Jean Driscoll speaking September 20 at UNK

Driscoll finished the Chicago Marathon in just under two hours, unaware that her time qualified for entry into the Boston Marathon. Again, she had to be convinced to participate, and the decision was life-changing. Driscoll won the women’s wheelchair division in the 1990 Boston Marathon, starting a streak of seven consecutive victories at the event. She added another victory in 2000, becoming the first eight-time winner of the Boston Marathon.

The Milwaukee native continued her strong performances in the Paralympics, winning a gold at the Barcelona Games in 1992 and collecting four medals, including gold in the 10,000-meter and marathon, at the Atlanta Games in 1996. She finished her Paralympic career at the 2000 Games in Sydney, Australia, where she won a fifth gold medal to go along with a silver and bronze.

After her retirement from competitive racing, Driscoll remained active within the track and field community while partnering with Rotary International and other charitable organizations. She was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2012.

Driscoll holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and a master’s in rehabilitation administration from the University of Illinois, where she works as the assistant dean for advancement in the College of Applied Health Sciences.