KEARNEY — Sue Steinhauser Rains will never forget Kearney’s centennial celebration 50 years ago.

She was a centennial princess in the week-long celebration entitled “One Hundred Years Young: A Kearney Centennial Spectacular” that ran for six nights, from June 25-30, in 1973.

Rains also remembers when the Daughters of the American Revolution buried a time capsule at Centennial Park that week, so she will be on hand at 4 p.m. Friday when that time capsule is unearthed and then opened.

Rains can’t wait. Her sister has told her that she put something inside the time capsule, but “I was just 16 or 17 then, and I can’t remember,” she said.

At that time, Kearney had 20,000 residents, according to Wikipedia — far fewer than the 33,000 it has today.

What Rains does remember is the “big extravaganza” at Foster Field at what was then Kearney State College on June 25, the opening night of the six-day celebration.

As a junior at Kearney High School, she had sold so many tickets to the event that she was named a centennial princess and won a silver dish.

That six-day celebration was directed by Don Dalton. More than 500 residents participated in its opening ceremonies, which included a visual dramatization of Kearney’s past. They covered nearly the entire field.

Also on the football field was a revolving platform with 10 fast-moving screens, according to articles in the Kearney Hub at the time. Some 200 slides were shown on a screen that measured 8 feet by 12 feet.

The centennial princesses were crowned at a coronation ball at the Holiday Inn on June 23, 1973. The princess contest was a friendly competition to encourage women to sell tickets to that event.

Rains signed up. “Lots of women sold tickets,” she said. One list in an old Kearney Hub showed 40 names of ticket-sellers/queen contestants, while another article listed 35 names.

General admission tickets cost $2 each. Anyone who bought a ticket could cast a vote for the queen. Each ticket was worth 1,000 votes.

The top seven ticket-sellers were crowned centennial princesses. The top vote-getter was named the centennial queen. That person, Jo Anne Jones, was the mother of three children aged 25, 19 and 17. She amassed 2,772,000 votes. She has since passed away.

Jones won a 10-day cruise around the Bahamas. She also got the use of a car during the week-long centennial celebration from car dealer Bob Strong.

Rains earned 695,000 points in the contest, the sixth highest, and was crowned a princess. She won a silver dish. “The queen and her court were introduced every night of the week on a big platform. It was very exciting for a 16-year-old,” she said.

Rains still lives in Kearney. She remembers several classmates who were also princesses, including Linda Brandt and Kathy Nutt, but she has no contact with them now.

“It was the summer of our junior year and we were involved with boys and school, and we all went our separate ways after that,” she said.

A princess's fond memories

Another 1973 princess, Kathy Whitney Jensen, will take her 21-year-old granddaughter Joslyn Poff, a UNK nursing student, to the June 30 events.

Jensen remembers the 1973 centennial fondly.

“All the clubs and organizations in Kearney cooperated,” she said. She especially liked the afternoon tea held on the grounds of the Frank House. “We had tea and cookies and lemonade out on the lawn. It was really nice,” she said.

“Being a princess and being on the queen’s court was just a friendly competition, open to anybody,” she said. She was 27 then and had three small children, “but they were involved in what we did, too. it was a whole family affair,” she said.

As for the big centennial parade, Jensen remembers that her father, Bill Whitney, drove a tiny replica of an antique car.

He had a second entry, too. “He had an El Camino pick-up, and he’d put his little donkey in the back with a few kids and put that in the parade,” she said.

Whitney’s mother Winona sang in the 40-member Mother Singers’ group. They performed in centennial activities wearing long dresses.

“The celebration also included events for all age groups. The entire city was excited about it,” she said.

“Young people today are missing some of that sense of pride and patriotism. That starts at the local level. You have to be proud of your community, but so many things now compete with that,” she said.