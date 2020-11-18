Pandemic won't stop Give Where You Live, but new touchless giving options will be added because of COVID-19

Rising donations

Since it began in 2013, Give Where You Live has raised more than $5.2 million. The goal that first year was $250,000, but donations shattered that number, totaling $453,214 for 99 nonprofits. The number of dollars, individual gifts and participating non-profits has climbed since.

In 2018, donations exceeded $1 million for the first time.

In 2019, GWYL raised $1.2 million. Donors made 5,603 individual gifts to 165 organizations and causes. This year, 178 such organizations will participate.

“Give Where You Live has been a huge success the past seven years. We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” Sickler said.

She said other giving days across the state have been strong this year, and she hopes the Kearney area will be strong as well.

“This is a great year to be extra generous. There are a lot of nonprofits that need financial support due to this pandemic,” Sickler said.

Challenge Match Pool