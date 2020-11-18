Pandemic won't stop Give Where You Live, but new touchless giving options will be added because of COVID-19

KEARNEY — Not even a pandemic will stop the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s eighth annual Give Where You Live fundraising marathon.
The 24-hour giving event, benefiting 178 area nonprofits, runs from midnight through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3.
However, due to COVID-19, KACF is offering several new touchless ways to give.
- Online gifts are being accepted now through midnight Dec. 3 at givewhereyoulive.net.
- Checks may be dropped off in a drive-thru 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kearney Trolley, which will be parked outside the KACF offices at 412 W. 48th St.
- KACF will pick up donations Dec. 3 at any address inside Kearney city limits. Call 308-237-3114 to arrange that.
“2020 has been a challenging year for our nonprofits,” said Judi Sickler, president and CEO of the Kearney Foundation. “Many are counting on Give Where You Live to continue with their level of service.”
Donors will not be allowed in the KACF office, and PPE and social distancing will be required for the volunteers who will help tally donations, Sickler said.
But those are just cosmetic differences. GWYL is a powerful fundraiser for this region’s nonprofits.
Rising donations
Since it began in 2013, Give Where You Live has raised more than $5.2 million. The goal that first year was $250,000, but donations shattered that number, totaling $453,214 for 99 nonprofits. The number of dollars, individual gifts and participating non-profits has climbed since.
In 2018, donations exceeded $1 million for the first time.
In 2019, GWYL raised $1.2 million. Donors made 5,603 individual gifts to 165 organizations and causes. This year, 178 such organizations will participate.
“Give Where You Live has been a huge success the past seven years. We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” Sickler said.
She said other giving days across the state have been strong this year, and she hopes the Kearney area will be strong as well.
“This is a great year to be extra generous. There are a lot of nonprofits that need financial support due to this pandemic,” Sickler said.
Challenge Match Pool
In the past, some nonprofits have held festive events, from marshmallow roasts to chili feeds to exercise marathons to serving cookies at their offices on GWYL to attract donors. This year, each organization must decide “what, if any, activity they will hold, due to the ever-changing health guidelines and mandates,” Sickler said.
As an extra incentive for donations, $120,000 in matching funds and prizes will be awarded to participating nonprofits.
Donations up to $25,000 per donor qualify to receive proportional matching funds from the $100,000 Give Where You Live Challenge Match Pool. If the community raises $500,000 Dec. 3, and the Challenge Match Pool is $100,000, every dollar donated will be matched 20 percent.
“A $100 gift means the donor’s charity would receive $120,” Sickler said.
Match pool funds are provided by KACF, Cash-Wa Distributing, Cal and Jane Johnson, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, Greg and Lili Koster, Bill and Julie Oldfather, Parker Hannifin and other sponsors.
Other prizes
Both old and new prizes will be given this year, including:
- The two nonprofits that get the most donations from states outside Nebraska will get $1,000 (first place) and $500 (second place.)
- 100% Board Challenge: Businesses that get 100% of their board members to donate to their organization during GWYL will be entered into a drawing to win $750. Participation must be verified; businesses must email a list of board members to jasmine@kearneyfoundation.org with “100 percent board giving challenge” in the subject line by Dec. 3.
- Facebook Live Challenge: Host a live video on Facebook between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 3 using the hashtag #KearneyGives. Send a screenshot of that video to jasmine@kearneyfoundation.org before 10 p.m. Dec. 3. Three $1,000 prizes will be awarded for the best videos.
- Get Up and Give: The nonprofit with at least 10 online individual donors by 9 a.m. will be entered into a random drawing for a single $500 prize.
- 308 Power Prize: All nonprofits that raise at least $308 by 3:08 p.m. will be entered into a random drawing to win a single $500 prize.
- Golden Tickets: Starting at 1 a.m., donors will be chosen at random each hour, and an additional $250 Golden Ticket will go to one organization that received that donor’s donation(s).
- Biggest Percentage: Nonprofits with the biggest percentage increase compared to last year will be in the running for a $900 first place or $400 second place prize. Only nonprofits that participated last year in GWYL are eligible.
- Underdog Recognition: Drawings will be held at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. from among the 20 nonprofits on the bottom of the leaderboard that have raised at least $250.
- 20/20 Contest: GWYL will give $220 to 10 organizations that receive at least $20 each from 20 individual donors.
- Fabulous Freshman: $500 prize for the first-time participating nonprofit that raises the most money.
To learn more, and see a list of all participating nonprofits, visit givewhereyoulive.net.
