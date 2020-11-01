Pandemic pop-up drive-in a lifeline for World Theatre

KEARNEY — As it turned out, the World Theatre’s pop-up drive-in movies were a lifesaver.
With the historic World Theatre in downtown Kearney shuttered like every other arts and entertainment venue because of the coronavirus, the nonprofit took a queue from another nonprofit theater and hastily assembled a makeshift screen at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
“We weren’t in the best financial situation at that point,” World Executive Director Bryce Jensen said about the pop-up theater that began showing movies in mid-June. Attendance was strong for the first several weekends after it opened, and stayed steady as movie fans paid $20 per car to view drive-in favorites such as “Grease, “Goonies,” “Independence Day” and “E.T.”
Jensen said Friday, after the four shipping containers that supported the screen were hauled away, that the pop-up theater meant financial survival for The World. It also brought out supporters who volunteered to build the screen and staff the drive-in through its June-to-October run.
On Oct. 13 and 15, the final movies screened were “Cars” and “Beetlejuice.”
Jensen said he is grateful for the spirited support drive-in movie fans showed, including Whitney Sand and Gravel, which supplied the shipping containers; Nebraska Crane, which stacked them, and the Blueprint Engines crew that purchased the screen and assembled it.
Each week, The World donated a share of the pop-up’s proceeds to Kearney area service and cultural organizations.
It was a great run, Jensen said, but now that the pop-up is gone, he’s been jolted back into the reality of the pandemic. The World still is closed, and renovations still are underway.
Major improvements include:
- Renovating the balcony with new appointments, including oversize recliners and a concession area;
- Refurbishing the stage and dressing room areas to accommodate live performances and special events; and,
- Expanding the lobby to add a lounge on the south side and a Sweets Shop to the north. The Sweets Shop was a fixture of The World from 1940 to 1948.
The World will “go dark,” Jensen said, for about one month while the lobby expansion is completed. The theater’s foundation is applying for grants and banking on donors to keep the nonprofit theater going.
However, with COVID-19 hammering nonprofit theaters elsewhere, Jensen said that in spite of the pop-up’s success, “it’s still difficult to be super optimistic.”
