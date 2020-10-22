Pandemic poetry: Poets use online video to share their act

KEARNEY — Mark Foradori sees the process of art as something larger than creating a finished product.

“Art is a process of self-discovery,” he said. “When you are challenged, the way everybody is challenged today, you can respond in many ways. That’s what art does. I think some poet said, ‘You’re not a better poet because you’re drunk or your parents abused you, but you might be able to use those situations to enrich what you have to say about the world.’”

Foradori applies that concept to the current COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions that limit live audiences and keeps audiences from engaging with artists — including poets.

“We’re frustrated — along with everybody else — about the fact that we can’t get together with people and enjoy the arts,” said Foradori, one of the founders of Prairie Art Brothers.

To overcome the obstacles that keep audiences from gathering, the Prairie Art Brothers will present “Poetry for the Unprecedented,” an online series of videos featuring seven Nebraska poets reading from their work beginning on Tuesday. The content can be accessed on the Prairie Art Brothers Facebook page.

Each poet will present a seven- to 12-minute video of their work. Each video will be posted for seven days.