Pandemic poetry: Poets use online video to share their act

KEARNEY — Mark Foradori sees the process of art as something larger than creating a finished product.
“Art is a process of self-discovery,” he said. “When you are challenged, the way everybody is challenged today, you can respond in many ways. That’s what art does. I think some poet said, ‘You’re not a better poet because you’re drunk or your parents abused you, but you might be able to use those situations to enrich what you have to say about the world.’”
Foradori applies that concept to the current COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions that limit live audiences and keeps audiences from engaging with artists — including poets.
“We’re frustrated — along with everybody else — about the fact that we can’t get together with people and enjoy the arts,” said Foradori, one of the founders of Prairie Art Brothers.
To overcome the obstacles that keep audiences from gathering, the Prairie Art Brothers will present “Poetry for the Unprecedented,” an online series of videos featuring seven Nebraska poets reading from their work beginning on Tuesday. The content can be accessed on the Prairie Art Brothers Facebook page.
Each poet will present a seven- to 12-minute video of their work. Each video will be posted for seven days.
The poets include:
- Rick Marlatt — Tuesday-Nov. 2
- Maria Nazos — Wednesday through Nov. 3
- Margorie Saiser — Oct. 29-Nov. 4
- Twyla Hansen — Oct. 30-Nov. 5
- Brad Modlin — Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Two additional writers will be selected to present their material Nov. 1-8.
There is no charge for accessing the videos.
Offering a series of videos featuring poets provides several advantages, Foradori noted.
“It keeps audiences in touch and engaged with the things they love — poetry,” he said. “Not only with the Prairie Arts Brothers as an organization but with the poets around the state. One of the things we do gain is that we can bring all these poets together without them having to travel here.”
Foradori also appreciates the value of financially supporting writers.
“Another thing that I think is very important and a major part of what the Prairie Art Brothers do is that we continue to support poets; providing them with an outlet for their poetry and also providing them with a modest honorarium for creating these videos. That’s what it’s all about, encouraging poets by supporting what they’re doing.”
Watching poets read their work from their homes also can help enhance the experience. It sometimes gives patrons a stronger sense of who the writers are.
“A poet might choose to record outside or they might be in a living room or study,” Foradori said. “You can get a little more glimpse into their lives. When poets read live, they often give a little bit of the background story to the poem. This will add a certain amount of intimacy to hearing that background story and maybe seeing the setting where they do their creative work. I think that might be a plus.”
The Prairie Art Brothers seeks to promote under served art forms in central Nebraska by hosting live poetry readings. The nonprofit group formed in 2016 and usually features two poets per reading at the Frank Museum of History and Culture.
