Pandemic can't keep KPS students from bringing joy to CountryHouse residents

KEARNEY — It will take more than a pandemic to keep Kearney students from connecting with the “adopted grandparents” at CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care.
Kearney Public Schools currently doesn’t allow off-site field trips or school visitors. CountryHouse also is limited to “garden visits” right now.
But Meadowlark Elementary first grade teacher Julie Everett, who has been bringing over her students to CountryHouse every month for the past five years is determined.
“This year my kids are unfortunately unable to be a part of the experience over there,” she said. “But we’ll figure out a way to continue to brighten their days.”
Everett first started taking her students across 56th Street when she taught fifth grade. Last year, when she transitioned to teach first grade, she kept up the tradition, at least for part of the year.
“The kids were so disappointed last year because we had flu season and we couldn’t go for two months, then COVID happened, so we weren’t able to go back,” Everett said. “It was hard not to have that goodbye … Parents said their kids were really missing CountryHouse visits.”
Although visits still aren’t possible right now, Everett had her class kick off the year by sending “friendly letters” to the residents at CountryHouse.
Letter writing is already part of the curriculum, she said, so it went well with what the first-graders were learning. They wrote about what they’re enjoying about school and drew autumnal pictures for the residents.
CountryHouse life enrichment coordinator Karen Harmon said the letters “brought a lot of joy” to the residents, coming at a time where their families still aren’t able to visit inside the building.
“One lady said, ‘I’m going to keep this picture for the rest of my life,’” Harmon told the Hub.
Everett plans to do a project every month, keeping up with the former visiting schedule. Next, she’s hoping her class can have a Zoom meeting with Harmon so they can see what the building is like inside.
But the CountryHouse “friends,” as Harmon refers to them, won’t go without a connection to Kearney’s kids for a whole month. This weekend, the Sunrise Middle School band performed for them outside, and Kearney High School’s band is planning a show next weekend.
Again because of the coronavirus, the Sunrise marching band’s parades have been canceled. However, SMS band director Paloma Mena-Werth thought the CountryHouse residents would make a great audience for her young musicians.
“Last year, I began taking students to local retirement centers and nursing homes as part of the Sunrise band’s Harmony Bridge program,” Paloma described via email. “Many of the communities that we visited, or had hoped to visit, are still in quarantine for the safety of their residents. Having a marching band provides a unique opportunity to play for the same population of people outdoors and from a safe distance!”
Harmon said that several of CountryHouse’s residents used to be teachers, and one is even a retired music professor, making that connection extra special.
“We’re very much music-orientated here anyways,” she said. “Seeing these young people, it just brings joy to them.”
Mena-Werth said her students understand the value of giving back in this way, and she’s “moved” to see how their turning what could be a disappointing situation into an opportunity to give back.
“I’m always proud to take them into the community to show off not only their musical talents, but their incredibly kind and generous hearts,” Mena-Werth wrote.
“CountryHouse is a memory care facility and my own grandmother happens to be a resident,” she added. “She struggles with her short-term memory, but she’s remembered that these kids are coming to visit every day for the last week.”
