Pair accused of selling meth near Kearney elementary school

KEARNEY — A man and woman, both of Kearney, are charged with distributing methamphetamine near a Kearney elementary school.

Andrea Martin, 33, and Joseph J. Miller, 51, are each charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of the drug near a school zone. Miller also is charged with conspiracy to commit distribution of meth.

Martin was arrested Monday on a warrant, while Miller was arrested in May.

Today, Martin remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Miller is free on bond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court records indicate that Miller provided 2.39 grams, or less than 1 ounce, of suspected meth to a police informant in April in the 300 block of West 25th Street. The alleged transaction happened 652 feet north of Central Elementary School at 300 W. 24th St., according to records.

Records indicate Miller bought the drugs from Martin. Then, Miller allegedly sold drugs to a police informant.

Martin is scheduled to appear in court in August, while Miller has a hearing later this month.

@HubChic